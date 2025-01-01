- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
Class for working with OpenCL programs
The COpenCL class is a wrapper to facilitate working with the OpenCL functions. In some cases, use of the GPU allows to substantially increase the speed of computations.
Examples of class use for calculations based on float and double values can be found in the corresponding subdirectories of the MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL\ folder. The source codes of the OpenCL programs are located in MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL\Double\Kernels and MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL\Float\Kernels subdirectories.
- MatrixMult.mq5 - example of matrix multiplication using global and local memory
- BitonicSort.mq5 - example of parallel sorting of array elements in GPU
- FFT.mq5 - example of fast Fourier transform calculation
- Wavelet.mq5 - example of wavelet transform of data using the Morlet wavelet.
It is recommended to write the source code for OpenCL in separate CL files, which can later be included in the MQL5 program using the resource variables.
Declaration
class COpenCL
Title
#include <OpenCL\OpenCL.mqh>
Class methods
Name
Description
Creates an OpenCL buffer at the specified index
Deletes buffer at the specified index
Creates a buffer at the specified index from an array of values
Reads an OpenCL buffer at the specified index into an array
Writes an array of values into buffer at the specified index
Executes the OpenCL kernel with the specified index
Returns handle of the OpenCL context
Returns handle of the kernel object at the specified index
Returns name of the kernel object at the specified index
Returns handle of the OpenCL program
Initializes the OpenCL program
Creates an entry point into the OpenCL program at the specified index
Removes an OpenCL start function at the specified index
Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function at the specified index
Sets an OpenCL buffer as a parameter of the OpenCL function at the specified index
Sets a parameter in local memory for the OpenCL function at the specified index
Sets the number of buffers
Sets the number of kernel objects
Unloads the OpenCL program
Checks if floating point data types are supported on the device