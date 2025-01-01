Class for working with OpenCL programs

The COpenCL class is a wrapper to facilitate working with the OpenCL functions. In some cases, use of the GPU allows to substantially increase the speed of computations.

Examples of class use for calculations based on float and double values can be found in the corresponding subdirectories of the MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL\ folder. The source codes of the OpenCL programs are located in MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL\Double\Kernels and MQL5\Scripts\Examples\OpenCL\Float\Kernels subdirectories.

MatrixMult.mq5 - example of matrix multiplication using global and local memory

BitonicSort.mq5 - example of parallel sorting of array elements in GPU

FFT.mq5 - example of fast Fourier transform calculation

Wavelet.mq5 - example of wavelet transform of data using the Morlet wavelet.

It is recommended to write the source code for OpenCL in separate CL files, which can later be included in the MQL5 program using the resource variables.

Declaration

class COpenCL

Title

#include <OpenCL\OpenCL.mqh>

Class methods