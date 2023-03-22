MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3640: Web Terminal in 11 languages
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 17, 2023. The new version features the following updates:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3640
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3640
MQL5: Added COPY_TICKS_VERTICAL and COPY_RATES_VERTICAL flags for the CopyTicks, CopyTicksRange and CopyRates methods respectively.
By default, ticks and series are copied to the matrix along the horizontal axis, which means the data is added to the right, at the line end. In trained ONNX model running tasks, such a matrix needs to be transposed in order to feed the input data:
By specifying the additional flag COPY_RATES_VERTICAL (COPY_TICKS_VERTICAL for ticks) when calling the method, you can eliminate the extra data transposition operation:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.