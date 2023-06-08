MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 24, 2023. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements.



MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3660

  1. Terminal: Fixed occasional incorrect platform log creation.
  2. MQL5: Fixed checking global variables. When declaring identical variables in different namespaces, the compiler gave an erroneous warning that the variable was already declared.
  3. Updated translations of the user interface.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3660

  1. Added user interface translation into Portuguese. The web terminal is now available in 12 languages.
  2. Fixed the dialog for adding Standard Deviation indicator.
  3. Minor fixes and improvements.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 
Hello, good morning, the new version of Meta Trader 5 gives an error when compiling the EAs
 
Fenix #:
Hello, good morning, the new version of Meta Trader 5 gives an error when compiling the EAs

Looks like you're not the only one experiencing this

 

code generation error .

serious bug . please fix 


 
Osiris #:

code generation error .

serious bug . please fix 


The users on Russian forum discovered about how to fix it (it is something about ArrayGetAsSeries () function):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3660: Improvements and fixes

Konstantin Efremov , 2023.03.25 12:44

The same as the man above, after update 3660 SOME of my Expert Advisors and indicators stopped working. When compiling, it gives an error. What can be wrong?



UPD:

By the exception method, I found what causes the error - the ArrayGetAsSeries () function

If you comment on such lines, the compilation passes:

 bool as_series_price= ArrayGetAsSeries (price);

 

It did not fix the issue.

Many EA and indicators failed to compile after new version released

 
Alireza #:

It did not fix the issue.

Many EA and indicators failed to compile after new version released

It was fixed for the users - they commented ArrayGetAsSeries() in the code, and everything was compiled without this issue.
Anyway, we may wait for the developers' reply for example.
 
Ditto. Code generation error on all my indicators and EAs when compiling with Build 3660. Looking forward to fix ASAP. Thank you.
 
Whilst we wait for the fix how do we revert to the previous working platform update?
 
robnorthen #Whilst we wait for the fix how do we revert to the previous working platform update?

It cannot.

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