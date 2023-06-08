MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes
Hello, good morning, the new version of Meta Trader 5 gives an error when compiling the EAs
Looks like you're not the only one experiencing this
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Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3660: Улучшения и исправления
Yurii Nelzin, 2023.03.25 06:11After the 3660 update, my indicators stopped working. When compiling, it gives an error. What can be wrong?
code generation error .
serious bug . please fix
code generation error .
serious bug . please fix
The users on Russian forum discovered about how to fix it (it is something about ArrayGetAsSeries () function):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3660: Improvements and fixes
Konstantin Efremov , 2023.03.25 12:44
The same as the man above, after update 3660 SOME of my Expert Advisors and indicators stopped working. When compiling, it gives an error. What can be wrong?
UPD:
By the exception method, I found what causes the error - the ArrayGetAsSeries () function
If you comment on such lines, the compilation passes:
bool as_series_price= ArrayGetAsSeries (price);
It did not fix the issue.
Many EA and indicators failed to compile after new version released
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, March 24, 2023. It features a number of platform fixes and improvements.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3660
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3660
The update will be available through the Live Update system.