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Indicators

Perfect trend line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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PTL.mq5 (7.97 KB) view
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Theory:

It can be found under different names on the net (MetaTrader 4 version mostly though). It is based on highest high and lowest low of two different periods. Based on those values a trend is derived.

Usage:

You can use close changes as signals.

TRiX TRiX

TRiX

TRiX candles with Keltner channel TRiX candles with Keltner channel

TRiX candles with Keltner channel

Channel design indicator Channel design indicator

A channel is a trading range between support and resistance levels that a stock price oscillates in for a period of time. This indicator draws the resistance and support lines based on the peaks and valleys that are found within a defined period of time.

Ehlers Fisher transform (original) Ehlers Fisher transform (original)

Ehlers Fisher transform (as originally described in the book)