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Very Blonde System - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Bluesky, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor opens a reverse position, additionally placing a grid of orders for reinforcement. Analysis of price changes is performed on a certain number of bars.
This simple Expert Advisor waits for a strong price fluctuation of x pips in y bars ("Change in price" field is the value of price change, "CountBars" field is the number of bars; both parameters can be adjusted). After that it opens a reverse position with a grid of limit orders to reinforce it ("Grid" field can be adjusted).
All positions are closed after reaching a certain result ("Amount" field can be adjusted). You can also configure the position to be closed like this: " if(getProfit()>=AccountBalance()/1000){CloseAll();}" if you wan your profit to be proportional to your balance.
In reality, this is very risky, because you may endanger a large number of lots. Therefore, you can enable the "LockDown" option, which closes your positions after reaching a certain number of pips (recommended 400 = 40 pips). However, it is not recommended to use this EA in real conditions — it simply gives you the idea of how much money you can risk.
The EA can be used on any chart and timeframe, but PLEASE optimize it first. The example here is for EURUSD M1, but I am sure that you can obtain more relevant results on EURJPY.
Enjoy.
David
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17012
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