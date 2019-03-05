CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

MultiTrader - expert for MetaTrader 4

Mani Heshmat
Mani Heshmat

Mani Heshmat

5 (2)
3 codes 1 topic 37 comments
Views:
77629
Rating:
(238)
Published:
MultiTrader.mq4 (412.65 KB) view
\MQL4\
Sounds.zip (236.59 KB)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Note: The current chart symbol can be switched by clicking on the desired one.

MultiTrader_dark

MultiTrader_light


Used Fonts

  • Arial
  • Arial Black
  • Calibri
  • Tahoma
  • Trebuchet MS
  • Webdings
  • Wingdings
  • Wingdings 2


If you have found this code useful for trading or educational purposes, don't forget to thank the author.

Standard Deviation Channel Lines Standard Deviation Channel Lines

"Standard Deviation Channel Lines" EA draws Standard Deviation Channel Lines on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Daily Percent Change Daily Percent Change

Separate window! Uses daily open price and current price (close price for closed candles) to compute % change for the day.

Daily Chart Trader Daily Chart Trader

This is strictly for daily chart and any symbol with spread low enough for its operation

FiboArc FiboArc

"FiboArc" EA draws Fibonacci Arcs on chart and trades with price breakthrough,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.