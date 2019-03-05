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MultiTrader - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Note: The current chart symbol can be switched by clicking on the desired one.
Used Fonts
- Arial
- Arial Black
- Calibri
- Tahoma
- Trebuchet MS
- Webdings
- Wingdings
- Wingdings 2
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