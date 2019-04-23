Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
XO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 19378
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Hull moving average
Hull moving averageLavika EURGBP/EURUSD
The Expert Advisor uses four iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators from two timeframes. Two indicators with averaging periods 1 and 8 are created on the H1 timeframe and two indicators with averaging periods 1 and 8 are also created on the H4 timeframe.
BB stops 2 - MACD
BB stops of MACD with multiple stopsATR
Average true range