CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7188
Rating:
(20)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
AlexSTAL_OutsideBar.mqh (11.54 KB) view
AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel.mq5 (50.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: AlexSTAL

A channel based on peaks and troughs of AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.

To provide correct compilation of the indicator, add the AlexSTAL_OutsideBar.mqh library to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include.

Fig. 1. The AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel indicator

Fig. 1. The AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18795

ForceTrend ForceTrend

It is a simple trend indicator with the color indication of active trend direction.

BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical_HTF BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical_HTF

The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", with the possibility to set a fixed timeframe, data from which the indicator displays in input parameters, and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.

Martin Martin

An Expert Advisor without a single indicator. Uses lot and step increase.

Report Report

The MetaTrader 4/5 library allows generating reports based on the trading history.