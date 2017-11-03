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AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: AlexSTAL
A channel based on peaks and troughs of AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf.
To provide correct compilation of the indicator, add the AlexSTAL_OutsideBar.mqh library to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include.
Fig. 1. The AlexSTAL_ZigZagProf_channel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18795
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