Forecast and levels for EURO - page 5
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Quarterly forecast without quarterly candles - disorder )
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.03 08:07
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 04 - June 11 (based on the article)
EUR/USD made an attempt to move higher but never went too far. The highlight of the upcoming week is the ECB decision. Will Draghi upgrade the assessment? Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
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Eur/Usd bullish chart pattern.
Thomas Lawson, 2017.06.04 17:11Hammer candle pattern on eur/usd weekly chart. Very bullish signal. The eur/usd forex pair pulled back to the 1.12100 area, and with a poor US jobs number spiked upwards to near the 1.13000 area. I think this currency pair is preparing for the ECB to start tapering on its bond purchasing program(QE) by the end of this year. It could be heading to the resistance at 1.16130. But keep in mind there will be a lot of pullbacks as sellers try to pick the tops. The technicals and fundamentals all confirm that this Forex pair is in an uptrend. Just buy on the pullbacks and you will be fine.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.08 14:44
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates and range price movement
2017-06-08 12:45 GMT | [EUR - Minimum Bid Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Minimum Bid Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
By the way, daily price is still ranging above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart within the following support/resistance levels:
Most likely scenario in the near future is the following: the price breaks 1.1284 to above for the bullish trend to be resumed, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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Something Interesting in Financial Video June 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.09 07:13
EUR/USD - The Most Popular Currency in Forex
EUR/USD is the most widely traded currency pair in the forex trading market accounting for some 50% of trades. This implies the tightest spreads and may hence be one of the better cross pairs to start trading. The pair is fairly volatile and can reasonably move in 50 to 60pts even when there's nothing going on. Obviously news from the Eurozone or the USA economy always will move this pair.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.11 08:20
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, June 11 - June 18 (based on the article)
EUR/USD was on the back foot after Draghi managed to drag the euro down and as the greenback recovered. The week ahead consists of French parliamentary elections, an important German survey, the Eurogroup meetings and more.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.13 08:51
EUR/USD Analysis by Societe Generale: the euro will rise (based on the article)
Weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging qwithin the following support/resistance levels:\
By the way, SocGen is evaluating the most likely future possible trend for this pair as a bullish continuation of case the price breaks 1.15 resistance level to above.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.14 10:52
Federal Funds Rate forecast by Danske Bank (based on the article)
Danske remains tactically short EUR/USD targeting 1.09:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.14 20:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and Brent Crude Oil: FOMC Federal Funds Rate
2017-06-14 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Brent Crude Oil M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events