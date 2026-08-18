Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System. - page 355
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This is not fully related to the thread but it is about scalping anyway -
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5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Hi fellow traders,
I may be late given that the thread had been launched about 10 years ago. Anyway, I think given the fact that the strategy is shared, I can share stuff in return. I am working on a few indicators for the moments, anyway, in a first place, I am to share the xpma_1.mq4 here. I only modified the list of the moving average type for better lisibility. Nothing else has been modified.
I also share another indicator that does not process the signal such as moving averages, oscillators, other repainting and non repainting indicators. This indicator has just the goal of display all your trades! You can also filter which trades you want to display according to the following criteria : Buy, Sell, Win, Loss, Open, Close. So you can decide to display only Buy open trades (win and loss do not apply on open trades), or to display only Sell Closed lost trades, and so on. Unfortunately, As of today, the indicator does not allow to display for example Buy winning trades and Sell losing trades... Sorry about that!
Thank you for sharing these strategies here.
William
This is not fully related to the thread but it is about scalping anyway -
----------------
5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4
I should convert this to MQL5 and make an EA for it and post in codebase if people upvote it. Sergy, is it worth my time?
I did not test it.
I just promoted this thread (and the CodeBase) which something which may be related to this thread.
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Because this thread was very popular on former tsd forum (it was one of the best thread on tsd), and when this thread was moved from tsd forum to this mql5 forum so everything was stopped ..
So, I as newdigital on former tsd forum am trying to refresh the most popular tsd forum threads here as much as I can (and it is my reason for posting on such the threads).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Are Renko charts more profitable?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 14:49
Renko
The forum
Articles
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Heiken Ashi
Heiken Ashi indicators
Heiken Ashi documentation
Trading systems based in Heiken_Ashi
Heiken Ashi EAs
The Article
Can Heiken-Ashi Combined With Moving Averages Provide Good Signals Together?
Combinations of strategies may offer better opportunities. We can combine indicators together or patterns, or even better, indicators with patterns, so that we get an extra confirmation factor. In this article, we will see how to use Heiken-Ashi charting alongside moving averages as a trend confirmation technique. And then, at the end, we can look at optimization options.