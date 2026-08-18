Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System. - page 355

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This is not fully related to the thread but it is about scalping anyway -

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5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4

5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4

 

Hi fellow traders,

I may be late given that the thread had been launched about 10 years ago. Anyway, I think given the fact that the strategy is shared, I can share stuff in return. I am working on a few indicators for the moments, anyway, in a first place, I am to share the xpma_1.mq4 here. I only modified the list of the moving average type for better lisibility. Nothing else has been modified.

I also share another indicator that does not process the signal such as moving averages, oscillators, other repainting and non repainting indicators. This indicator has just the goal of display all your trades! You can also filter which trades you want to display according to the following criteria : Buy, Sell, Win, Loss, Open, Close. So you can decide to display only Buy open trades (win and loss do not apply on open trades), or to display only Sell Closed lost trades, and so on. Unfortunately, As of today, the indicator does not allow to display for example Buy winning trades and Sell losing trades... Sorry about that!

Thank you for sharing these strategies here.

William

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

This is not fully related to the thread but it is about scalping anyway -

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5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4


I should convert this to MQL5 and make an EA for it and post in codebase if people upvote it. Sergy, is it worth my time?
 
Nelson Wanyama:
I should convert this to MQL5 and make an EA for it and post in codebase if people upvote it. Sergy, is it worth my time?

I did not test it.
I just promoted this thread (and the CodeBase) which something which may be related to this thread.

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Because this thread was very popular on former tsd forum (it was one of the best thread on tsd), and when this thread was moved from tsd forum to this mql5 forum so everything was stopped ..

So, I as newdigital on former tsd forum am trying to refresh the most popular tsd forum threads here as much as I can (and it is my reason for posting on such the threads).

 
I assume Mr. Nims has been dead for years and this is just the left over remains. Has anyone used this thread to become decently profitable with renko?
 
bout the Reno system on the first page, doesn’t look like it’s compatible with the newer mt4, i couldn’t get the 2 minute chart to work.... Bummer
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Are Renko charts more profitable?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 14:49

Renko


The forum

  1. Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System thread 
  2. Are Renko charts more profitable? - the thread with the information and indicators to download
  3. Renko Bar |Day Trading | What are Renko Bars | How do Renko Bars Work - the post with video
  4. Renko (extraction from Achelis - Technical Analysis from A to Z) - the post with mini-article 
  5. How to Use Renko Bricks and Moving Averages to Find Trades - the post 
  6. The 3 Step EMA and Renko Strategy for Trading Trends - the post with mini-article 
  7. Trading Trends with Renko Charts - the post with mini-article
CodeBase

  1. Renko 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. RenkoChart - expert for MetaTrader 5
  3. Blue Renko Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. Renko-Fractals-Grid - expert for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Renko Level EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
  6. Renko 2.0 ATR - expert for MetaTrader 5 
  7. Renko 2.0 Offline - expert for MetaTrader 5
  8. AdaptiveRenko - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  9. Renko EA - expert for MetaTrader 4  
  10. Renko_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  11. Renko Scalper - expert for MetaTrader 4
  12. Predictor Marks for Renko, Mean Renko and Range Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  13. Renko Charts - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  14. Renko - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  15. Renko_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
  16. Renko Charts - expert for MetaTrader 4
  17. Tipu Renko Live - indicator for MetaTrader 4  
  18. Renko Live Charts v4.13 - expert for MetaTrader 4
  19. Renko Chart from ticks (Most precise method) - expert for MetaTrader 4
  20. Renko Range Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  21. RenkoShade2 - Draws Renko boxes in normal TF - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  22. Renko Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Articles

  1. Indicator for Renko charting - MetaTrader 5 article 
  2. How to create an indicator of non-standard charts for MetaTrader Market - MetaTrader 4 article 
  3. Synthetic Bars - A New Dimension to Displaying Graphical Information on Prices - MetaTrader 4 article 
  4. Indicator for Constructing a Three Line Break Chart - MetaTrader 5 article

============


 

Heiken Ashi

Heiken Ashi indicators

  1. Heikin Ashi (better formula) thread
  2. Heiken-ashi Zero-lag Tema thread
  3. Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed indicator with/without alert fixed by mladen - the thread
  4. Many Jurik indicators with Heiken_Ashi - the thread
  5. NONLAG Heiken Ashi - the thread 
  6. Heiken Ashi Zma indicator with alert - the thread 
  7. Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System thread

Heiken Ashi documentation

  1. Heiken Ashi documentation and FAQ - the thread

Trading systems based in Heiken_Ashi

  1. HAMA PAD system thread
  2. ISAKAS ashi by Kuskus_Osentogg thread 
  3. Collaboration Dolly + Isakas + Nina System thread 
  4. XO_Method REVISED thread 
  5. Heikien-Ashi Smoothed system thread
  6. heiken ashi strategy: some modification of well-known system - the thread 
  7. MMA-Pivot-Fibo system thread

Heiken Ashi EAs

  1. Heiken Ashi EAs thread
  2. Pivot System (Heiken Ashi) - the thread

The Article

  1. An Example of a Trading System Based on a Heiken-Ashi Indicator - MetaTrader 5 article
 

Can Heiken-Ashi Combined With Moving Averages Provide Good Signals Together?

Can Heiken-Ashi Combined With Moving Averages Provide Good Signals Together?

Combinations of strategies may offer better opportunities. We can combine indicators together or patterns, or even better, indicators with patterns, so that we get an extra confirmation factor. In this article, we will see how to use Heiken-Ashi charting alongside moving averages as a trend confirmation technique. And then, at the end, we can look at optimization options.

Can Heiken-Ashi Combined With Moving Averages Provide Good Signals Together?
Can Heiken-Ashi Combined With Moving Averages Provide Good Signals Together?
  • www.mql5.com
Combinations of strategies may offer better opportunities. We can combine indicators or patterns together, or even better, indicators with patterns, so that we get an extra confirmation factor. Moving averages help us confirm and ride the trend. They are the most known technical indicators and this is because of their simplicity and their proven track record of adding value to analyses.
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