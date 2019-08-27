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Indicators

5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
70160
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
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It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators.

Open long position when all indicators are in blue, and open short when all indicators are in red.


Indicators auto turn chart in M5 time frame, there is a switch to skip it.


The signal is confirmed by the alert and the information on the chart.

The histogram bars and dots produce no signals.


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