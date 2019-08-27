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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
5 Minutes Scalping System - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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It is a manual trading system consisting of 5 indicators.
Open long position when all indicators are in blue, and open short when all indicators are in red.
Indicators auto turn chart in M5 time frame, there is a switch to skip it.
The signal is confirmed by the alert and the information on the chart.
The histogram bars and dots produce no signals.
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Simple utility that makes use of offline charts to facilitate training by enabling bar-by-bar display - both forward and backward, as well as reset to a pre-defined date/time.Adaptive ATR
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iDoubleChannel
It is an indicator of technical analysis that aims to assist every trader in his manual trades.DoubleChannelEA
This expert uses iDoubleChannel indicator.