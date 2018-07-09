The EA uses indicator Renko Level (the indicator must be in the MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\ folder)





Inputs

Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - constant lot size

Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is calculated dynamically

Size of block - "block" size

Reverse - flagging the reverse of signals for opening positions

Increase - flagging to incrase the positions

magic number - the unique EA identifier

An example for AUDUSD,M1: