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Experts

Renko Level EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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10148
Rating:
(21)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\
Renko Level.mq5 (24.46 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Renko Level EA.mq5 (36.25 KB) view
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The EA uses indicator Renko Level (the indicator must be in the MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\ folder)

Renko level indicator


Inputs

  • Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - constant lot size
  • Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is calculated dynamically
  • Size of block - "block" size
  • Reverse - flagging the reverse of signals for opening positions
  • Increase - flagging to incrase the positions
  • magic number - the unique EA identifier

An example for AUDUSD,M1:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20984

Normalized_AC Normalized_AC

Indicator Normalized Acceleration/Deceleration

HVR HVR

Indicator Historical Volatility Ratio

Polynomial_Regression_Slope Polynomial_Regression_Slope

Oscillator of polynomial regression slope.

Range_Contraction Range_Contraction

Indicator of daily ranges