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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Renko Level EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA uses indicator Renko Level (the indicator must be in the MQL5\Indicators\MyInd\ folder)
Inputs
- Lots (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - constant lot size
- Risk (or "Lots">0 and "Risk"==0 or "Lots"==0 and "Risk">0) - lot size is calculated dynamically
- Size of block - "block" size
- Reverse - flagging the reverse of signals for opening positions
- Increase - flagging to incrase the positions
- magic number - the unique EA identifier
An example for AUDUSD,M1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20984
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