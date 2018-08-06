Creates Fibonacci Retracement on the chart based on the ZigZag indicator. Tap the "X" or "Z" key to scroll through each swing in the ZigZag, to the right or to the left. For those who do not like clutter on their charts. The indicator can scroll to the right until it disappears from the chart, but it is still there. Scroll left to bring it back. This is one of the most useful tools in my trading toolbox!

Execute pending order(s) according to lines in the chart you have drawn before.