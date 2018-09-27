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Indicators

Blue Renko Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Artur Smorodin
Artur Smorodin

Artur Smorodin

1 code 7 comments
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An indicator for constructing Renko bars in the chart sub-window.

Indicator operation in the strategy tester


Indicator Properties

  • Brick Size - brick size in pips;
  • Show Wicks - if true, bar shadows will be drawn If false, shadows will not be displayed;
  • Use full history - if true, entire available history of the trading instrument is used for the indicator calculation.

Indicator Properties

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21845

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