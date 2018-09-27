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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Blue Renko Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator for constructing Renko bars in the chart sub-window.
Indicator Properties
- Brick Size - brick size in pips;
- Show Wicks - if true, bar shadows will be drawn If false, shadows will not be displayed;
- Use full history - if true, entire available history of the trading instrument is used for the indicator calculation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21845
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