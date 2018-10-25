CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

RenkoChart - expert for MetaTrader 5

Grigoriy Chaunin
Grigoriy Chaunin

Grigoriy Chaunin

1 code 1 topic 5 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11548
Rating:
(26)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\CustomSymbols\
CustomSymbols.mqh (11.42 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
RenkoChart.mq5 (16.71 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Renko charts are built on custom symbols. The EA automatically creates a custom symbol. The EA works on tick history. Renko chart features tick and real volume (if any). The chart is built based on either Last or Bid price.

The chart works in real time mode when the EA is running. An obtained symbol can be used in the tester but only on Open prices and every tick.

Important! The chart is displayed correctly on М1 only.

Renko

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21920

XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct XCCI_Histogram_Vol_Direct

XCCI_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars

XССI_Candle_Vol XССI_Candle_Vol

CCI_Candle_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting candles

XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct XRSI_Histogram_Vol_Direct

XRSI_Histogram_Vol indicator shows direction of the histogram bars movement using colored icons on these bars

CCI_Candle_Vol CCI_Candle_Vol

CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator in the candlestick form