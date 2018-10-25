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RenkoChart - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Renko charts are built on custom symbols. The EA automatically creates a custom symbol. The EA works on tick history. Renko chart features tick and real volume (if any). The chart is built based on either Last or Bid price.
The chart works in real time mode when the EA is running. An obtained symbol can be used in the tester but only on Open prices and every tick.
Important! The chart is displayed correctly on М1 only.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21920
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