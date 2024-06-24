Suggestions for Trading System
Schutzman
This ideas comes from the book Entries and Exits from A Elder.
It was developed by a guy called Fred Schutzman with the idea to catch long term trades.
I was playing for a while with this setup but I can't find a right way to trade with.
Rules in a picture from the book:
I just replaced MACD with PPO.
Indicators and Template
Snap
This system was developed by FXMC Analyst Richard Lee.
It was posted originally on FXCMTR web and then replicated on Investopedia.
Link full explanations and rules: Combined Forces Power Snap Strategy
It gives to stochastic a new function by using the Signal with a heavy smoothed period. This is a anticipatory system, it will tell us where the price could go 5/6 bars before the move as you can see on the picture.
I've traded this system purely and with some personal variations. As an Stochastic Fan I really like this setup.
This is snap in action...
This is lucky picture because on last trade we see a MACD pattern with Stoch cross, besides the (Maybe) best pattern ever discovered helping to get a winner.
Here is the Euro today.
Maybe we could replace the stochastic values from Advanced Trading thread with the Snap values to get less whipsaws a a bit of easiness.
- 2008.05.21
- www.mql5.com
CCI Setup
This is a very old CCI setup that I just remembered by reading other popular new thread on forum when members are using CCI.
I started to ask me: Linuxser, did you see this before.
It was posted long time ago here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172973
It's based on only three patterns besides Woodie setup which are easy to recognize. During some time I was a heavy fan of this method and I can't remember why I stopped to use it . Dr Bob was banned from Woodie trading room to impulse this method according to his papers.
Attached is the template. You only need the My version of Woodies CCI V5 and All Averages V3 from igorad.
I will post the three setups with instructions later.
Need coder for this indicator
Hi
I found this indicator in a website.. Emini Day Trading and Futures Trading Education!
and he claims it can be used in any market
anyone there who can code it for MT4
Thanks
sugesstion for trading system for M1 M5
Hi
Anyone can suggest any good profitable system or EA for M1 and M5 and also please mention the pairs..
thanks
Hi
I found this indicator in a website.. Emini Day Trading and Futures Trading Education!
and he claims it can be used in any market
anyone there who can code it for MT4Thanks
Hi,
It could be coded (translated) by knowing the used formulas.
well it is about devergence thats all i can remember from the 1 week freee trial
well it is about devergence thats all i can remember from the 1 week freee trial
I believe it's a bit more complicated than divergences.
We some have divergence indicators here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175886
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Same idea as with other: if you have a good idea for a Trading System? Post here and we will develop it (all ideas will be evaluated first).