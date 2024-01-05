Forecast and levels for Nikkei - page 4
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.28 16:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
It is a tough job to predict the yearly forecast of a major currency pair. It is becoming very difficult it is the most dominant and liquid pair of EUR/USD. In spite of that, some financial events will play a big part throughout of the year along with the monetary policy of FED and ECB. Let drive into the details:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.05 09:49
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 21,842 is the key for the bullish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.28 12:23
Nikkei 225 - bear market rally; 16,243 is the key for the bearish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.05 17:18
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 23,627 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.05 10:57
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-06-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.10 17:44
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-02-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.5 percent before seasonal adjustment".
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USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.15 16:17
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Retail Sales
2022-06-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From rttnews article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.09.02 16:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and NIkkei 225 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-09-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 315,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, health care, and retail trade".
==========
EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========NIkkei 225 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: