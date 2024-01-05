Forecast and levels for Nikkei - page 4

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.28 16:10

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CADUSD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From official report :

  • "The GDP estimate released today is based on more complete source data than were available for the "initial" estimate issued last month. In the initial estimate, the increase in real GDP was 2.6 percent. With this estimate for the fourth quarter, the general picture of economic growth remains the same; personal consumption expenditures (PCE), state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment were revised down; imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were also revised down (see "Updates to GDP" on page 2)."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

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Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

Yearly Forecast

It is a tough job to predict the yearly forecast of a major currency pair. It is becoming very difficult it is the most dominant and liquid pair of EUR/USD. In spite of that, some financial events will play a big part throughout of the year along with the monetary policy of FED and ECB. Let drive into the details:

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.05 09:49

Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 21,842 is the key for the bullish trend to be resumed (based on  the article)

Nikkei 225 Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Nikkei 225’s impressive bounce from its June lows has continued. The more cautious might point to the clear reduction in daily trading ranges seen in the past few days as evidence that the bulls are becoming less sure of themselves. That may be the case, of course. But such narrowing is often seen before major holiday breaks and the US Independence Day holiday this week may well explain it."
  • "At any rate the Japanese benchmark looks comfortably enough within its daily chart up-channel. The channel base is after all a good way below the market now, at 21,340, with more immediate support likely closer to hand at June 20’s close of 21,458. That point is very close to what would be the first, 23.8% Fibonacci retracement of the overall rise since June. That comes in at 21,461. That said the index has not yet quite managed to banish the possibility of a head and shoulders top formation, even though it looks rather less likely now than it did last week. A fundamental backdrop of record Wall Street highs and the clear post-crisis nexus between lower global interest rates and higher stock markets don’t suggest that these should be bad fundamental times for the Nikkei."
  • "Of course, technically speaking the bulls still have plenty of work to do if they are to completely erase the steep falls which took the index down from May’s peaks to the lows of early June."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.28 12:23

Nikkei 225 - bear market rally; 16,243 is the key for the bearish trend to be resumed (based on  the article)

Nikkei 225 price by Metatrader 5

Nikkei 225 price by Metatrader 5

  • "In the case of the Nikkei 225, an early barrier to a continuation higher may reside around the Fibonacci level at 20,365 which has given rise to price indecision in the past. While the zone is unlikely to make or break a stock rally on its own, its influence over price should not be ignored as it may present an attractive opportunity to reduce or increase exposure – depending on your directional bias."
  • "If bulls can retake the level confidently, subsequent resistance may come into play around the 200-day simple moving average but risks to the rally loom large as volatility rests at historic levels."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.05 17:18

Nikkei 225 - daily bullish ranging; 23,627 is the key (based on  the article)

Nikkei 225 daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Nikkei 225 may have to deal with political turmoil of its own in the weeks ahead as the nation searches for a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. While analysts seem to suspect Abe’s righthand man, Yoshihide Suga, as the most likely choice, traders should keep an eye on sudden shifts as they could spur volatility."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.05 10:57

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-06-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 278K
  • forecast data is -396K
  • actual data is 559K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 559,000 in May, and the unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 5.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in public and private education, and in health care and social assistance.

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events



Nikkei 225: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 
Thanks for posting ill be looking into this thread :)
 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.10 17:44

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Nikkei 225: United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-02-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.6% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 7.5 percent before seasonal adjustment".

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USD/JPY : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

USD/JPY : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

Nikkei 225 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.06.15 16:17

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, NZD/USD and Nikkei 225: United States Retail Sales

2022-06-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.7%
  • forecast data is 0.1%
  • actual data is -0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From rttnews article :

"Reflecting a sharp pullback in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of May. The report showed retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.7 percent in April".

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    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

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    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

    All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Press review

    Sergey Golubev, 2022.09.02 16:23

    Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and NIkkei 225 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

    2022-09-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

    • past data is 526K
    • forecast data is 295K
    • actual data is 315K according to the latest press release

    if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

    [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

    ==========

    From official report :

    "Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 315,000 in August, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, health care, and retail trade".

    ==========

    EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


    GOLD (XAU/USD) : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    NIkkei 225 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    NIkkei 225 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

    ==========

    Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

    Same system for MT4:

    1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
    2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
    3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
    4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

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