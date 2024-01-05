Forecast and levels for Nikkei - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.22 12:12
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Nikkei (based on the article)
Nikkei - "Last week, the Bank of Japan met and did as expected – nothing. As a result, we saw no volatility out of the Japanese benchmark. Looking ahead to next week the only ‘high’ impact data event on the radar is CPI on Thursday. Keep an eye on U.S. markets and how they react to the FOMC on Wednesday."
Market suggests to buy NIKKEI in mid-term (a couple of days).
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.31 18:12
Nikkei 225 - narrow ranging within the bullish waiting for the direction (based on the article)
The price on weekly chart is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for the narrow ranging within the 20,315 resistance for the bullish trend to be resumed and 18.190 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.10 14:28
Stock Market - The Week Ahead (based on the article)
Nikkei 225 Index on daily chart is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud: the price is testing 19,225 support level to below for the bearish trend to be resumed with 19.140 nearest daily bearish target to re-enter.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.14 10:15
Nikkei 225 Index - weekly bullish ranging within 20,315/19,140 (based on the article)
Nikkei 225 Index on weekly chart is above Ichimoku cloud in primary bullish trend for the ranging within 20,315 'bullish continuation' resistance level and 19,140 'correctional' support level.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.18 16:41
Nikkei 225 - All-Time Intraday Highs (based on the article)
H4 price is on bullish breakout by breaking Ichimoku cloud to above. The price is crossing 20,090 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.10.05 10:47
Nikkei 225 - daily bullish breakout; 20,683 is the key with 20,760 target to re-enter (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart broke Senkou Span lines (which is the virtual border between the rimary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart) to above for the bullish reversal. Price is testing ascending triangle pattern together with 20,683 to abbove for the bullish breakout to be continuing with 20,760 resistance level as a nearest bullish target to re-enter.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.09 08:09
Nikkei 225 - long-term bullish trend since the beginning of September this year (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing the resistance level at 2,342 to above for the bullish trenbd to be continuing.
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The chart was made on H4 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.16 08:16
Nikkei 225 - daily correction within the primary bullish trend (based on the article)
Daily price was bounced from 23,426 resistance level to below for the secondary correction within the priumary bullish trend to be started. If the price breaks 21,281 support level to below on close daily bar so the bearish reversal will be started on the secondary ranging way, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 4 except the following indicators (free to download):
Trading the Nikkei
The Nikkei 225 was first recorded in 1950 and remains one of the most widely quoted Japanese stock indices. As of June 2011, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) listings had an overall valuation of $3.7 trillion, trailing only the London Stock Exchange, NASDAQ OMX and NYSE Euronext platforms at $3.8 trillion, $4.1 trillion and $13.8 trillion respectively.