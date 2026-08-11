All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 8
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post #13 from MQ:
But we will soon show in the terminal an approximate estimate of the cost of optimization in the cloud based on several passes on local cores.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
cores disappeared after updating the tester.
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.07.30 18:43
We upgrade the cloud network every day, changing ratings and adjusting to experts.
Now, instead of pure PR, a complex formula is used that takes into account:
This made it possible to drastically reduce the latency from the fact that some tasks fell to openly inhibitory agents that delayed all calculations.
Three cloud servers in the USA, Germany and Russia are currently distributing tasks, which has significantly reduced network latency and accelerated data delivery. Some experts require replication of hundreds of gigabytes, and more than a terabyte for those who excel.
Multi-Currency Expert Advisors in MT5 - backtesting and optimization
The threads/posts
CodeBase
The articles
Interesting results can also be obtained by running a multi-currency EA in the strategy tester. As an example, the free Multicurrency Expert from the CodeBase was used. In addition, the "#include <DistributionOfProfits.mqh>" file was specified and the "CDistributionOfProfits ExtDistribution" variable was declared in the header of the EA, and the "OnTester()" function was added at the end of the code. After a single run, the following statistics had been received: "TestAnalysis.htm".
optimization it over all symbols selected in Market Watch
Documentation
It is the comparison of External VPS (Conventional VPS) with MQL5 VPS (Metatrader Forex VPS) - from this page:
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Comparing functions of a conventional hosting service and the forex MetaTrader VPS
Hi
I keep getting this message:
"authorization on still connected agent "
On my Pc trying to coneecto to Agent
How to sort it out please?
I already used local farm with mny laptop and It just appers on my MT5...was good actually...then I moved to another house and I have another PC now. I want to use it to support my optimizations.
Regards
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Optimization on a dual-processor computer
Renat Fatkhullin , 08/21/11 11:57 PMUse our calculated cloud - it's super cheap.
Good and small educational thread:
MetaTester 5 Agents
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Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Network (FAQ) and How to Participate.
Good article was published - Visual evaluation of optimization results
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sharp Ratio
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.01 06:40
Mathematics in trading: Sharpe and Sortino ratios - the article
Experienced investors and traders often trade multiple strategies and invest in different assets in an effort to get consistent results. This is one of the concepts of smart investment which implies the creation of an investment portfolio. Each portfolio of securities/strategies has its own risk and return parameters, which should somehow be compared.
One of the most referenced tools for such comparison is the Sharpe ratio, which was developed in 1966, by Nobel laureate William F. Sharpe. The ratio calculation uses basic performance metrics, including the average rate of return, standard deviation of return and risk-free return.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
whiteking, 2017.02.15 01:52What actually strategy tester function?
I am use mt4 but don't try and know what for straregy tester used
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
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Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 & MT5 backtest
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.17 20:53
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
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As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality.