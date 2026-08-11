All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 10
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Population optimization algorithms: Bat algorithm (BA)
Bats are amazing animals. Scientists believe that the first bats appeared 65-100 million years ago living side by side with dinosaurs.
The Bat Algorithm (BA) is a heuristic algorithm introduced by Yang in 2010 that mimics the echolocation behavior of bats to perform global optimization.
BA is a new and modern swarm-like algorithm that performs a search process using artificial bats as search agents simulating the natural sound pulse volume and emission frequency of real bats.
Population optimization algorithms: Invasive Weed Optimization (IWO)
Weed optimization algorithm refers to nature-inspired population algorithms and reflects the behavior of weeds in a limited area in the struggle for survival for a limited amount of time.
Population optimization algorithms: Bacterial Foraging Optimization (BFO)
The algorithm is widely recognized as a global optimization algorithm for distributed optimization and control.
Population optimization algorithms: Harmony Search (HS)
Population optimization algorithms: Gravitational Search Algorithm (GSA)
Population optimization algorithms: Monkey algorithm (MA)
Population optimization algorithms: Saplings Sowing and Growing up (SSG)
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