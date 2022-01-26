MetaTester 5 Agents

What is suppose to be put into the "account box" to activate it? I put my account name there but it doesn't work.

 

 
C.D.M :

You need to register your MQL5 Account - 'charleymar'.

To check - click on the button "Statistics of agents in your profile ...".

 
To check - click on the button "Statistics of agents in your profile ...".

Thanks, that is what I have in there so it should it be working?


 
Thanks, that is what I have in there so it should it be working?


If after clicking on the "View the stats of agent in your MQL5.community profile" button you will be taken to your MQL5 account, it means that you entered the data correctly. Check - are you logged into your MQL5 account?

 
If after clicking on the "View the stats of agent in your MQL5.community profile" button you will be taken to your MQL5 account, it means that you entered the data correctly. Check - are you logged into your MQL5 account?

It's now appearing on my profile but it isn't showing the passes that have occurred more than 2 hours ago.

Also what does "PR" mean?

Files:
passes.jpg  343 kb
 
'PR' - processor rating.

 

PR stands for Performance Rating

https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/payments


 
Passes and profit update after mid night. 

 


Here you can see clear description about the payments. 

 
Ok thanks, everything is working now and I earned $0.12 lol

