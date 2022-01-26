MetaTester 5 Agents
Thanks, that is what I have in there so it should it be working?
If after clicking on the "View the stats of agent in your MQL5.community profile" button you will be taken to your MQL5 account, it means that you entered the data correctly. Check - are you logged into your MQL5 account?
It's now appearing on my profile but it isn't showing the passes that have occurred more than 2 hours ago.
Also what does "PR" mean?
PR stands for Performance Rating
https://cloud.mql5.com/en/faq/payments
What is suppose to be put into the "account box" to activate it? I put my account name there but it doesn't work.