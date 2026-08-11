All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 17
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then it is not clear why this happens, there are enough parameter options to distribute to agents
After I excluded network agents of the local computer where the test is running, the glitch seems to have disappeared. Maybe it's a coincidence, of course. But in any case you should not use them - there is really no performance gain.
How to Implement Auto Optimization in MQL5 Expert Advisors
The request -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MQL5 Cloud Network: A Technological Breakthrough in Testing Trading Strategies
Robertomcat , 2024.10.31 17:12
What I'm saying is that this figure should be balanced by the processor's power. If I have a 10900K processor with 267 PR, and now I've installed a much more modern processor and it's limited to 300 PR, then that's unfair. The processor has a lot of power, and you have to pay for that power according to its PR.
Reply of MQ -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MQL5 Cloud Network: A Technological Breakthrough in Testing Trading Strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.10.31 18:00
Yes, according to statistics it is clear that 14900 has reached 300 PR en masse.
We will raise the limit and do the analysis tomorrow.
Thanks for the information!
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And finally -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MQL5 Cloud Network: A Technological Breakthrough in Testing Trading Strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.11.01 13:10
Today we updated MQL5 Cloud Network to version 4651.
All testing agents will be updated automatically and after some time (up to 24 hours) their ratings will be recalculated.
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More to follow: the question -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MQL5 Cloud Network: A Technological Breakthrough in Testing Trading Strategies
Robertomcat , 2024.11.01 13:17
Okay, Renat, thank you very much.
According to the statistics you mentioned in the previous message, which processors currently provide the highest performance and PR?
The reply:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MQL5 Cloud Network: A Technological Breakthrough in Testing Trading Strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.11.01 17:02
To the maximum:
It is important that the memory speed makes a significant contribution. Currently, Intel supports faster memory and this is (may be) the reason for the slightly better benchmark.
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More - in the end of this page: https://cloud.mql5.com/en/stats
More information -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
MQL5 Cloud Network: A Technological Breakthrough in Testing Trading Strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.11.03 17:46New processors are coming soon.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
EA looks into the future on the tester. How to recognize?
MrBrooklin , 2024.11.12 05:37
Good question. In those distant times, when I tried to use other people's EAs, I was tormented by exactly the same question. The only test that gave a more or less accurate answer was Forward in the MT5 terminal . You do optimization, the period on history, for example, last year, and for Forward, set the period - the current year.
MANDATORY CONDITION!!! To conduct tests, you need to set the modeling mode " Every tick based on real ticks" .There is another feature that quickly breaks the beautiful pictures after getting good results on optimization. You need to run the test several times with the same settings, but set the beginning of the testing period, for example, not from the 1st of some month, but choose days RANDOMLY. Five or six tests with randomly set dates and the picture will be clear. Good luck!
Best regards, Vladimir.
A New Approach to Custom Criteria in Optimizations (Part 1): Examples of Activation Functions
Manual Backtesting Made Easy: Building a Custom Toolkit for Strategy Tester in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 platform version build 5120: improvements and fixes
Renat Fatkhullin , 2025.06.21 09:44
I will answer in the form of a summary:
The task of testing robots is not a purely CPU-dependent process. Other resources have a very strong influence: disk, memory, system synchronizations of the operating system.
That is, using 72 logical cores instead of 36 physical ones, you create a double load with normal robots, but in the limit with the freedom/speed of disk and memory resources, you can ideally get 25% acceleration. In reality, you can get the opposite, a slowdown.
There is no need to give an example of a "mathematical" mode without disks, data history and memory. This is beyond the scope of the issue under discussion and is clear.
If it's really simple, without discussing the real needs of a specific robot, then you need to have 2 GB per working core. Using a swap file for the sake of maximizing core usage is pure suicide. The lags will be incredible by definition.
Unfortunately, there were quite a few participants who registered "on all cores" with poor available memory, disk speed and network speed.
Recommendations:
- all cores
- only on physical
- on the number of cores so that there is enough memory
You run unknown programs with unknown behavior and without any guarantee of efficient code. These programs can do any inefficient actions, which results in underutilization of the CPU or, on the contrary, useless loading of the processor, disk or memory.
Therefore, you can't put everything down to the tester. Publish comprehensive technical evidence if you think some tester behavior is wrong.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Does MT5 support hybrid e-core yet ?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.08.03 17:26
After the latest 5200 MT5 build update, in order to take advantage of all your processor's cores and threads in the Strategy Tester (locally), go to MT5 >> View >> Strategy Tester >> Agents >> Local Network Farm >> right click >> + Add >> Add Agents from Host (automatically) >> Next >> Done.