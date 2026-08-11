All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 4

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MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1995: Economic Calendar, MQL5 applications as services and R language API

Tester: Changed behavior of options enabling the use of local, network and cloud agents. Now, when you switch off the options, the agents complete processing of received tasks, while no more new tasks are given to them. In earlier versions, the behavior was similar to the "Disable" command, which immediately stopped agent operation.




 

Analyzing trading results using HTML reports 

Analyzing trading results using HTML reports

If a trader is trying to attract investors, it is very likely that they will want to check his or her trading results. So a trader should be able to present trading history to demonstrate the results. The MetaTrader 5 allows saving the trading history to a file (Toolbox — Trading tab — context menu — Report). A report can be saved as XLSX (to be analyzed in Microsoft Excel) and as HTML files which can be viewed in any browsers. The second option is obviously more popular, since some users may not have Excel, while everyone has a browser. Therefore, an HTML report with trading results would be more suitable for a potential investor.
 
Is there a way to use GPU to get more agent  ? there are thousands of fail crypto miner and  user with GPU that could make it faster for backtest 
 
嗨，MQL 5云服务自上周以来无法工作，我收费200美元，现在我需要它认真工作.测试人员 没有代理准备就绪，优化未启动
 

skywalker396,

I am not sure that it is what you are looking for but it is the latest news for now - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

No income from MQL5 Cloud Network agents

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.05 13:07

Post a screen from the agent manager, please.

It is there that shows the resources used.


Considering the fact that since the 2007 build we have disabled tests on real ticks in the cloud network, the load on the network has subsided.

 
skywalker396:

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network cloud service!

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.24 00:21

We are already restarting the service with the new logic of task distribution and new prices.

There will be two main task distribution centers in Europe and the west coast of America. This will reduce latency and speed up the delivery of historical data to agents.

We turn on the agents quality filters along with the control of testing micro test tasks. This will allow not to issue tasks suspiciously to brake agents.

Real ticks tests will be accepted again.

We will provide a new pricing formula, including traffic accounting. Now the main problem is gigantic traffic during synchronization.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network cloud service!

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.24 03:04

By the way, we fixed the limitation of the distribution of tasks and the volume of calculations has already returned to the network.

In the next couple of releases, we will roll up new work patterns for Klaud and try to bring it to a new level.


For information: in the 2007 build compared to the previous release of 1940, we dramatically accelerated the tester in a variety of ways. Some functions began to work ten times faster.

This means that now you can do more calculations per unit of time.

Ahead is a complete redesign of the tester, which will speed it up on heavy tasks.


 
Sergey Golubev:

do you have plans to include the real ticks optimization again in the near future?  regards. 

 
FXreedom

do you have plans to include the real ticks optimization again in the near future?  regards. 

Optimization with cloud?
It was machine translation on the post #39 sorry. I corrected the translation on that post (it was about the optimization/testing with cloud):

Real ticks tests will be accepted again.

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