All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 4
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Tester: Changed behavior of options enabling the use of local, network and cloud agents. Now, when you switch off the options, the agents complete processing of received tasks, while no more new tasks are given to them. In earlier versions, the behavior was similar to the "Disable" command, which immediately stopped agent operation.
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skywalker396,
I am not sure that it is what you are looking for but it is the latest news for now -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
No income from MQL5 Cloud Network agents
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.05 13:07
Post a screen from the agent manager, please.
It is there that shows the resources used.
Considering the fact that since the 2007 build we have disabled tests on real ticks in the cloud network, the load on the network has subsided.
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.
Use the site's translation tool if necessary
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network cloud service!
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.24 00:21We are already restarting the service with the new logic of task distribution and new prices.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network cloud service!
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.03.24 03:04
By the way, we fixed the limitation of the distribution of tasks and the volume of calculations has already returned to the network.
In the next couple of releases, we will roll up new work patterns for Klaud and try to bring it to a new level.
For information: in the 2007 build compared to the previous release of 1940, we dramatically accelerated the tester in a variety of ways. Some functions began to work ten times faster.
This means that now you can do more calculations per unit of time.
Ahead is a complete redesign of the tester, which will speed it up on heavy tasks.
do you have plans to include the real ticks optimization again in the near future? regards.
do you have plans to include the real ticks optimization again in the near future? regards.
Optimization with cloud?
It was machine translation on the post #39 sorry. I corrected the translation on that post (it was about the optimization/testing with cloud):
Real ticks tests will be accepted again.