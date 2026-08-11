All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 14
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MQL5 Cloud Network: A technological breakthrough in trading strategy testing
MetaQuotes, 2024.07.16 11:25
Since its launch, MQL5 Cloud Network has completed more than 16 billion tasks. This figure shows how many times users have tested their trading strategies. Every day, the network enables algorithmic traders to run calculations on tens of thousands of computers worldwide with just a few clicks, without having to wait for results on a local machine.
Millions of parameter combinations for trading robots can be easily tested through the network. Users gain instant access to thousands of cores, while the network automatically distributes tasks and all necessary calculation parameters. Results are available within minutes:
We have recently upgraded the entire MQL5 Cloud Network infrastructure to enhance its performance:
Currently, the network includes approximately 50,000 fast and active agents, enabling the efficient execution of very complex and time-consuming computations. You can even conduct scientific research using the strategy tester's special fast mathematical mode and OpenCL support.
Speed up your calculations through the MQL5 Cloud Network and develop strategies faster without having to prepare infrastructure or wait for results.
Join MQL5 Cloud Network and start earning
When you perform everyday activities on your computer, most of its computing power remains unused. Install testing agents and earn by renting out these idle resources:
All further operations of your installed agents will be automatic. The network will distribute tasks, collect results, and transfer payments for the completed work to your account daily. Monitor your agent operations using a detailed report. Join MQL5 Cloud Network and start earning.
Population optimization algorithms: Resistance to getting stuck in local extrema (Part II)
As part of our research, we delve into the study of the robustness of population optimization algorithms, and their ability to overcome local traps and achieve global maxima on a variety of test functions. In the previous article, we looked at algorithms that showed modest results in the ranking. Now it is time to pay attention to the top performers.This research stage will allow us to not only better understand the resilience of population algorithms to getting stuck in local traps, but also to identify the key factors that contribute to their success in the face of diverse and complex test functions. My efforts aim to increase understanding of how these algorithms can be optimized and improved, and to identify opportunities for their joint use and hybridization to effectively solve various optimization problems in the future.
Population optimization algorithms: Whale Optimization Algorithm (WOA)
During genetic optimisation by user criterion, the log writes:
LQ 0 00:02:22.988 Tester Best result 686.6454798300078 produced at generation 1. Next generation 3
FE 0 00:59:07.948 Tester Best result 686.6454798300078 produced at generation 1. Next generation 4
QH 0 01:59:47.523 Tester Best result 686.6454798300078 produced at generation 1. Next generation 5
IL 0 02:59:29.481 Tester Best result 709.7718874641139 produced at generation 5. Next generation 6
RS 0 03:52:52.812 Tester Best result 709.7718874641139 produced at generation 5. Next generation 7
LG 0 04:49:40.847 Tester Best result 837.2440814840006 produced at generation 7. Next generation 8
IJ 0 05:34:00.992 Tester Best result 837.2440814840006 produced at generation 7. Next generation 9
GM 0 06:20:56.063 Tester Best result 837.2440814840006 produced at generation 7. Next generation 10
Whereas in the table there are results higher than 837.24:
How is this possible?
How is that possible?
Maybe these best results are taken from the cache of the previous optimisation run?
Shouldn't it have cleared the list after starting a new optimisation? Besides, the result should not be less if the parameters have not changed. And there was a result of 837.24 for 5 generations.
And one more glitch: local network agents do not work although they are launched:
And at the moment of starting the optimisation they are switched off for some reason:
Shouldn't it have cleared the list after starting a new optimisation? Besides, the result should not be less if the parameters have not changed. And there was a result of 837.24 for 5 generations.
And one more glitch: local network agents do not work, although they are launched:
And they are switched off for some reason at the moment of optimisation start:
Network agents are working
I was too excited. After going through generation 0 network agents fell off again. After generation 1 a part of local ones also fell off. And it adds only 1 pass per each core. I.e. if in generation 0 there were about 300 passes, in generation 1 - 7 passes. This is the 3rd generation (network agents do not work since the 1st generation):
I was too excited. After going through generation 0, the network ones fell off again. After generation 1 a part of local ones also fell off. And it adds only 1 pass for each core. I.e. if in generation 0 there were about 300 passes, in generation 1 - 7 passes. This is the 3rd generation (network agents do not work since the 1st generation):