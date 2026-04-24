Videos on Virtual Hosting Released
After rent VPS, can i cancel VPS host with refund.
Example if i rent VPS for 3 month. after one months I don't want to use VPS. So can i cancel VPS and is rest on money can be return?
from my experience
no
since 2 weeks i try to payment to get vps server but continuance get payment failed
message
my credit card is working on another sites and she accept because is international card
but with your site is not working ! until after watch your video !
can you help me?
hope answer
Best Regards
I used Virtual Hosting on one account and payed for one month.
It was used for two days and then I wanted to continue on another trading account.
When cancelling the Virtual hosting then it seems my money is gone. I thought one month could be used over several accounts.
If I don't get a refund, then I'm switching to real virtual server.
I used Virtual Hosting on one account and payed for one month.
It was used for two days and then I wanted to continue on another trading account.
When cancelling the Virtual hosting then it seems my money is gone. I thought one month could be used over several accounts.
If I don't get a refund, then I'm switching to real virtual server.
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Three new videos on Virtual Hosting in MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available on our YouTube channel. Now, you need only six minutes to find out how the service works, what benefits it provides and how you can manage it.
The advantages of our service include minimum network latency to broker services, ease of use and reasonable price. For more information, see the article "Why Virtual Hosting on the MetaTrader 4/5 Is Better than Usual VPS". In their turn, the released videos show how to rent a virtual platform, manage its trading environment and control the allocated resources.
Spend a few minutes watching our videos and do better in the financial markets.