Videos on Virtual Hosting Released

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Three new videos on Virtual Hosting in MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available on our YouTube channel. Now, you need only six minutes to find out how the service works, what benefits it provides and how you can manage it.




Virtual Hosting - 24 Hours Free
Virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 and 5 will be of help to traders who want to use robots and signals 24 hours a day. It allows you to create a virtual copy of your platform and provides a better alternative to a VPS (Virtual Private Server), as it has been developed with the demands of modern traders in mind.

The advantages of our service include minimum network latency to broker services, ease of use and reasonable price. For more information, see the article "Why Virtual Hosting on the MetaTrader 4/5 Is Better than Usual VPS". In their turn, the released videos show how to rent a virtual platform, manage its trading environment and control the allocated resources.

Spend a few minutes watching our videos and do better in the financial markets.

MetaQuotes Official
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MetaQuotes Software Corp. is a developer of trading platforms for financial markets. Since its establishment in 2000, the Company has developed 5 trading pla...
 
nice and informative videos for beginner and experts
[Deleted]  

After rent VPS, can i cancel VPS host with refund. 

Example if i rent VPS for 3 month. after one months I don't want to use VPS. So can i cancel VPS and is rest on money can be return? 

 
Mohammad Ali:

After rent VPS, can i cancel VPS host with refund. 

Example if i rent VPS for 3 month. after one months I don't want to use VPS. So can i cancel VPS and is rest on money can be return? 

from my experience

no

 

since 2 weeks i try to payment to get vps server but continuance get payment failed
message

my credit card is working on another sites and she accept because is international card

but with your site is not working ! until after watch your video !

can you help me?

hope answer

Best Regards

 
vERY GOOD INFO, I MUST PLAN FOR IT
 

I used Virtual Hosting on one account and payed for one month.

It was used for two days and then I wanted to continue on another trading account.

When cancelling the Virtual hosting then it seems my money is gone. I thought one month could be used over several accounts.

If I don't get a refund, then I'm switching to real virtual server. 

[Deleted]  
thompi.k:

I used Virtual Hosting on one account and payed for one month.

It was used for two days and then I wanted to continue on another trading account.

When cancelling the Virtual hosting then it seems my money is gone. I thought one month could be used over several accounts.

If I don't get a refund, then I'm switching to real virtual server. 

You should migrate to the VPS with new trading account. Please write a ticket to the ServiceDesk.
 
Aleksey Pak:
You should migrate to the VPS with new trading account. Please write a ticket to the ServiceDesk.
So it is possible to migrate other account with one VPS subscription?
 
Hello, thus I know one VPS uses multiple accounts also from other brokers? And you tell me what are the performance information they VPS?
 
I rent for 12 month best forex VPS and very simple .
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