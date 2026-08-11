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Manual Backtesting with On-Chart Buttons in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
From "Best Pass" to Robust Solutions: Exploring the Optimization Surface in MetaTrader 5
3D Visualization Without External Libraries: How MetaTrader 5 Reveals Optimization Results via MQL5 + DX11
Trust Your Backtest Data First: Building a Reproducible Historical Data Audit in Python for MetaTrader 5
Every backtest result inherits the quality of its input data, yet few people check that data before computing statistics. Traders routinely see MetaTrader 5's built‑in “History Quality” drop from 99% to 30% without knowing why. Others discover too late that their feed had silent gaps in the exact period they tested. The forums are full of the same question — "how do I verify my history is complete across several pairs?" — and the usual answer is "write a script yourself."This article is that script. It builds a reproducible, read‑only data audit that you run once before trusting any backtest. Then it shows why the audit matters by running the same trivial strategy on data from three brokers and measuring the result drift. The brokers are anonymized throughout (Broker A, B, C) — the point is not who is "best," but that "the same backtest" is an illusion the moment the data underneath it changes.
Everything here is reproducible. Full Python source is attached; it imports only read-only functions (API calls) from the MetaTrader 5 package and never touches an order function.
Measuring broker execution quality in MQL5: Why your live account doesn't match the backtest
If you code in MQL5, you have probably lived this: the Strategy Tester draws a beautiful, almost straight equity curve, and when you put the same Expert Advisor (EA) on a real account, the result is very different. I have hit that wall more than once. My first instinct used to be to blame the strategy — but very often the strategy is fine. What changed is the execution quality.
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In this article I build a diagnostic tool—not a strategy—that captures execution metrics on your account. It helps answer one question with numbers: "Is my live result falling short because of the strategy, or because of execution?" The tool is an EA called Execution Quality Monitor.
This tool does not measure the broker in isolation. It measures the entire execution path (terminal/PC/VPS, network, broker gateway, venue liquidity), so poor results can come from any link. There is a dedicated section on this later; keep it in mind throughout.