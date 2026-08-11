All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 11

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Integrating ML models with the Strategy Tester (Part 3): Managing CSV files (II)

Integrating ML models with the Strategy Tester (Part 3): Managing CSV files (II)

In this article, we will focus on the third part of Strategy Tester integhttps://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12069ration with Python. We will see the creation of the CFileCSV class for the efficient management of CSV files. We will examine some examples and the code, so that the readers better understand how this class can be implemented in practice.

Integrating ML models with the Strategy Tester (Part 3): Managing CSV files (II)
Integrating ML models with the Strategy Tester (Part 3): Managing CSV files (II)
  • www.mql5.com
This material provides a complete guide to creating a class in MQL5 for efficient management of CSV files. We will see the implementation of methods for opening, writing, reading, and transforming data. We will also consider how to use them to store and access information. In addition, we will discuss the limitations and the most important aspects of using such a class. This article ca be a valuable resource for those who want to learn how to process CSV files in MQL5.
 
The most quick way to download the history of ticks (attach this EA to the chart of MT5 for the history to be downloaded): post #151 - please note that this EA is using MTTester.mqh file from this CodeBase link (the file should be placed to  \MQL5\Include\fxsaber\MultiTester\ )
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Applying the Monte Carlo method for optimizing trading strategies



    Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5

    Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5

    .. in this article we will demonstrate a permutation test involving randomly permuted price data using MetaTrader 5. We will present code for permuting price series , as well as a script that automates the initial steps when preparing to conduct a permutation test of a complete EA.
    Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5
    Monte Carlo Permutation Tests in MetaTrader 5
    • www.mql5.com
    In this article we take a look at how we can conduct permutation tests based on shuffled tick data on any expert advisor using only Metatrader 5.
     
    MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5 VPS in relation to AVX512 and AVX2 - post (all the details - read this page)
    How to Start with MT5, a summary !
    How to Start with MT5, a summary !
    • 2023.09.01
    • www.mql5.com
    How to start with MT5 platform : summary...
     
    Sergey Golubev #:

    Optimization management (Part I): Creating a GUI 

    GUI: Tips and Tricks for creating your own Graphic Library in MQL

    GUI: Tips and Tricks for creating your own Graphic Library in MQL

    Developing a GUI library is one of the biggest non-specific projects that anyone could think of in the context of MetaTrader 5, aside from very advanced things like AI, (good) neural networks and... getting fluent in using a GUI library that you haven't developed.

    In this article our goal isn't to teach you how to make an interface or show the steps to develop a fully functional library. Instead, we will provide examples how some specific pieces of GUI libraries can be made, so that they can serve as a starting point to make one, to solve a specific issue that you may have found or to get an initial understanding about is even happening inside of some huge codebase for an already complete GUI library.

    GUI: Tips and Tricks for creating your own Graphic Library in MQL
    GUI: Tips and Tricks for creating your own Graphic Library in MQL
    • www.mql5.com
    We'll go through the basics of GUI libraries so that you can understand how they work or even start making your own.
     

    Estimate future performance with confidence intervals

    Estimate future performance with confidence intervals

    Creation of profitable automated trading systems is no easy task. Even if one happens to make a profitable expert advisor, there are still questions about whether it is worth the risk. We may be satisfied that our strategy will not blow through all capital allocated to it, but this is no  reason to immediately enable live trading. Ultimately, profit is the motive and if we later find that our strategy is indeed profitable, but not profitable enough to justify the risk, or generates poor returns relative to other investment opportunities we will no doubt have serious regrets.

    Therefore, in this article we will explore techniques borrowed from the field of statistics that can help us estimate the future performance of an automated trading system, using data collected from out of sample tests.

    Estimate future performance with confidence intervals
    Estimate future performance with confidence intervals
    • www.mql5.com
    In this article we delve into the application of boostrapping techniques as a means to estimate the future performance of an automated strategy.
     

    Developing a quality factor for Expert Advisors

    Developing a quality factor for Expert Advisors

    In this article, we will see how to develop a quality score that your Expert Advisor can display in the strategy tester.

    Developing a quality factor for Expert Advisors
    Developing a quality factor for Expert Advisors
    • www.mql5.com
    In this article, we will see how to develop a quality score that your Expert Advisor can display in the strategy tester. We will look at two well-known calculation methods – Van Tharp and Sunny Harris.
     
    New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report - MetaliaTrader 5 platform update with New Account Trading Performance Report
    New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report - MetaliaTrader 5 platform update with New Account Trading Performance Report
    • 2022.09.14
    • www.mql5.com
    We have implemented a new account trading report. Previously, file protection could fail under certain conditions. Yes, test log printing in non-visual mode is a very useful feature that should not be arbitrarily taken away
     

    Population optimization algorithms: Shuffled Frog-Leaping algorithm (SFL)

    1. Introduction
    2. Algorithm
    3. Test results

    The Shuffled Frog Leaping Algorithm (SFL) was proposed by М. Eusuff and other authors in 2003. This algorithm combines the principles of the memetic algorithm and the particle swarm algorithm, and its design was inspired by the behavior of a group of frogs during the foraging process.

    Population optimization algorithms: Shuffled Frog-Leaping algorithm (SFL)
    Population optimization algorithms: Shuffled Frog-Leaping algorithm (SFL)
    • www.mql5.com
    The article presents a detailed description of the shuffled frog-leaping (SFL) algorithm and its capabilities in solving optimization problems. The SFL algorithm is inspired by the behavior of frogs in their natural environment and offers a new approach to function optimization. The SFL algorithm is an efficient and flexible tool capable of processing a variety of data types and achieving optimal solutions.
     

    Population optimization algorithms: Mind Evolutionary Computation (MEC) algorithm

    Evolutionary computation is a subfield of computational intelligence, machine learning and artificial intelligence. It is widely used in optimization problems, robot design, creating decision trees, tuning data analysis algorithms, training neural networks and tuning hyperparameters. Instead of using classical numerical methods, evolutionary computing uses inspiration from biological evolution to develop good solutions. They are especially useful when there is no known derivative of the fitness function or when the fitness function has many local extrema that can hamper sequential methods.

    MEC algorithms implement the presented concept using local competition and dissimilation operations responsible for local and global search, respectively. Message boards are used by the algorithm to store information about the evolutionary history of the population. The optimization process is controlled based on this information.
    Population optimization algorithms: Mind Evolutionary Computation (MEC) algorithm
    Population optimization algorithms: Mind Evolutionary Computation (MEC) algorithm
    • www.mql5.com
    The article considers the algorithm of the MEC family called the simple mind evolutionary computation algorithm (Simple MEC, SMEC). The algorithm is distinguished by the beauty of its idea and ease of implementation.
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