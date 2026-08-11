All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud - page 9
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Why is it interesting?
Because it was explained the modes of backtesting: "Every Tick" mode, "1 Minute OHLC" mode and "Open Prices Only" mode.
Good article was published: Population optimization algorithms
Population optimization algorithms: Ant Colony Optimization (ACO)
Ant colony optimization (ACO) is a population-based stochastic search method for solving a wide range of combinatorial optimization problems. ACO is based on the concept of stigmergy. In 1959, Pierre-Paul Grasset invented the theory of stigmergy to explain the nest-building behavior of termites. Stigmergy consists of two Greek words: stigma - sign and ergon - action.
Population optimization algorithms: Artificial Bee Colony (ABC)
Population optimization algorithms: Grey Wolf Optimizer (GWO)
Population optimization algorithms: Cuckoo Optimization Algorithm (COA)
The cuckoo is a fascinating bird, not only because of its singing, but also because of its aggressive breeding strategy, which consists in laying eggs into nests of other birds.
Cuckoo search is one of the latest nature-inspired heuristic algorithms developed by Yang and Deb in 2009. It is based on the parasitism of some cuckoo species. This algorithm has been further improved by so-called Levy flights rather than simple isotropic random walk methods.
The main advantage of this method is its simplicity: cuckoo search requires only four understandable parameters, so tuning becomes a no-brainer.
Population optimization algorithms: Fish School Search (FSS)
Fish form schools in nature in several ways. As a rule, they prefer larger schools, consisting of individuals only of their own species.
The question of how schooling fish choose the direction in which to swim remains unresolved. This schooling behavior prompted many researchers to create not only a mathematical model, but also an algorithmic model for solving various optimization problems.
Population optimization algorithms: Firefly Algorithm (FA)
Nature has always been an inspiration for many metaheuristic algorithms. It managed to find solutions to problems without prompting, based on individual experience. Natural selection and survival of the fittest were the main motivation for the creation of early metaheuristic algorithms. In nature, animals communicate with each other in many ways. Fireflies use their ability to blink to communicate. There are about 2000 species of fireflies with their own special flash patterns.There are two variants of population optimization algorithms inspired by the behavior of fireflies: the Firefly Algorithm and the Glowworm Swarm Optimization (GSO) algorithm. The main difference between firefly and glowworms is that the latter are wingless. In this article, we will consider the first type of the optimization algorithm.
PR calculation for agents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rating of PR agents
MetaQuotes , 2019.02.27 09:09
MQL5 Cloud Network statistics: https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/stats
The PR rating is fully correlated with the processor power, since we have calculation tasks:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
cores disappeared after updating the tester.
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.07.30 18:43
We upgrade the cloud network every day, changing ratings and adjusting to experts.
Now, instead of pure PR, a complex formula is used that takes into account:
This made it possible to drastically reduce the latency from the fact that some tasks fell to openly inhibitory agents that delayed all calculations.
Three cloud servers in the USA, Germany and Russia are currently distributing tasks, which has significantly reduced network latency and accelerated data delivery. Some experts require replication of hundreds of gigabytes, and more than a terabyte for those who excel.
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