Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 160
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, is it possible to subscribe for a signal that has a live account, from a demo account?
Yes, it is possible.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hello, can you help me? I am subscribed to Signal and I have followed the subscription steps, but I still see this problem in the journal, where this message always appears 2023.12.25 18:15:13.862 '110096249': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
Knowing that I use the same broker with the signal provider
I subscribed to another signal to make sure that MT4 does not have this problem. Unfortunately, this message only appears when I subscribe to this signal. (David Saving High) I wrote to him about the problem, but it seems that he is not sure what the reason is. Do I have to change the leverage because my leverage is 1200 and the signal provider’s leverage is 1500 ?
2023.12.25 18:15:13.862 '110096249': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
Trade is/was disabled for some/many/all forex pairs by the broker - because of Christmas (and it is defined by the broker about trade is disabled or not).
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Trade is/was disabled for some/many/all forex pairs by the broker - because of Christmas (and it is defined by the broker about trade is disabled or not).
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Trade is/was disabled because of Christmas
Looks like you're right, I didn't know that I never saw the disabled message today
Thank you for explaining the reasons
Can the system be test by using 100USD account? or demo account?
Yes, you can use demo accounts to follow Signals.
EDIT: No longer possible ... please read the following posts.
For reference — Signals on demo or cent accounts (or private signals) are no longer allowed ...
It was officially announced here:
Does it make sense to subscribe and copy a similar signal?