Hi, is it possible to subscribe for a signal that has a live account, from a demo account?
 
jayfx007 #:
Hi, is it possible to subscribe for a signal that has a live account, from a demo account?

Yes, it is possible.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

Hello, can you help me? I am subscribed to Signal and I have followed the subscription steps, but I still see this problem in the journal, where this message always appears 2023.12.25 18:15:13.862 '110096249': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
Knowing that I use the same broker with the signal provider

I subscribed to another signal to make sure that MT4 does not have this problem. Unfortunately, this message only appears when I subscribe to this signal. (David Saving High) I wrote to him about the problem, but it seems that he is not sure what the reason is. Do I have to change the leverage because my leverage is 1200 and the signal provider’s leverage is 1500 ?

 
Ghalib Adwan A Alrayes #:
2023.12.25 18:15:13.862 '110096249': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]

Trade is/was disabled for some/many/all forex pairs by the broker - because of Christmas (and it is defined by the broker about trade is disabled or not).

Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
Sergey Golubev #:

Trade is/was disabled because of Christmas

Looks like you're right, I didn't know that I never saw the disabled message today

Thank you for explaining the reasons

 

Can the system be test by using 100USD account? or demo account?

 
@Chee Meng LEE #: Can the system be test by using 100USD account? or demo account?

Yes, you can use demo accounts to follow Signals.

EDIT: No longer possible ... please read the following posts.

 
Some news about Signal service: post
For reference — Signals on demo or cent accounts (or private signals) are no longer allowed ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The Signals service is in decline

Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07

Along with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday, there will be the following changes:

  1. Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed
  2. The ability to register demo or private signals on the site is removed
  3. The ability to create free signals is removed
  4. MQL5 functions SignalsXXXX are abolished; they return empty data and the code ERR_MQLAPI_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
  5. Signals can only be created by users who have received seller status


With these steps we will clear the service of garbage, free up a lot of resources and create a clean storefront.


The next step will be to reform the terms of the account with a signal subscription :

  1. Any copiers are prohibited - they are the ones who stole our signals service
  2. Connections with read only passwords are prohibited - this is how they are stolen from other people’s copy trading services
  3. All MQL5 functions will produce empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
  4. Inability to bypass these conditions by connecting from other copies of terminals

This will improve the quality of the service.

It was officially announced here:

4. Terminal: Disabled support for the Signals service for demo accounts. To access enhanced statistics on your training accounts, use the new trading report . It features a plethora of metrics characterizing your strategy profitability and risks, including growth, balance and equity graphs, diagrams of trade distribution by direction and instruments, and much more.

12. MQL5: Disabled and deprecated Signal* functions. They will now return empty signal sets.

 
Hi, can you please help me understand if subscribing to a signal similar to the following would result in actual deals or not?

- Balance 8.500.000 (8.5M) USD, leverage 1:100

My account:
- Balance 1.000 USD, leverage 1:100, max use of deposit 95% (as set in the MT5 client terminal under Tools > Options > Signals)

The volumes ratio therefore results in much less than even 1% :

1,000 x 95% / 8.500.000 = 0.01117 %

Would minimal size lots (e.g. 0.01) get triggered at all?

Does it make sense to subscribe and copy a similar signal?


