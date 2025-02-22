Problem in signal subscription SUPPORT
I subscribed a person but it appeared trades on the channel that have nothing to do with what the person is opening in his account
It is difficult to find the reason based on your description and screenshot.
I am suggesting to you to look at Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal if you are using MQL5 VPS), because it should be written about every position/order which was opened and about "why".
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Besides, I am suggesting to you to use MQL5 VPS (in case you are not using it) - it may help to avoid the dublicated trades (in case your subscription will be using on MQL5 VPS only). Read this instruction (in case you missed something there):
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
It is written in the instruction as a warning:
After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, DO NOT TICK AGAIN the: Enable realtime signal subscription option in your local computer’s MT5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
- 2020.04.01
- Eleni Anna Branou
- www.mql5.com
I have subscribed 2 signals without any problem.
The third one i am not sure what happened.
I subscribed a person but it appeared trades on the channel that have nothing to do with what the person is opening in his account
This signal only trades XAUUSD nonetheless the trades appearing are completely strange.
What could be going wrong?
How can I contact support about this?
Best regards
There is nothing strange there, you are copying the XAUUSD signal trades as GOLD in your broker account, it is the same commodity.
Hi,
Thank you for the quick reply.
Journal log, recent:
I am not using VPS, I have a PC just for this, under a UPS in case of power loss.
Any ideas come to you from the error log?
How can I reset a subscription?
Best regards
Hi,
Thank you for the quick reply.
Journal log, recent:
I am not using VPS, I have a PC just for this, under a UPS in case of power loss.
Any ideas come to you from the error log?
How can I reset a subscription?
Best regards
As you can see from the log, the signal subscription system is trying to copy these XAUUSD signal trades as GOLD but the 'market is closed' in your broker or the 'processing of trade actions is disabled' which means that trading is not enabled in general for your trading account.
The strange thing is that I see in your first post that there are some GOLD trades open in your account at 18.18 (which is probably some CFD about GOLD).
Are these GOLD trades opened by you or they were copied from the signal subscription?
HI Eleni,
Thank you
I was lookign into the symbols, is not the same thing
I don't believe that and its the first time I see something like this, the XAUUSD signal trades have been mapped to some Barrick Gold Corp. a NYSE company, which is entirely wrong and extremely dangerous!
I advise you to pause your signal subscription and close these trades immediately.
You need to find another broker that either has the XAUUSD symbol or it uses the GOLD symbol for trading the real 'Gold' commodity and not this company.
Hi Eleni,
I think the problem was i hadn't the XAUUSD activated only GOLD.
Maybe the Software tried to make a match and used GOLD because it couldn't find XAUUSD.
For the moment the MT5 instance is not allowing me to kill the trades because the Market is Closed, that's the issue.
Probably if I can delete them then things will be OK, because I have activated the XAUUSD symbol now, that was not active at the begining.
Does that make sense?
Hi Eleni,
I think the problem was i hadn't the XAUUSD activated only GOLD.
Maybe the Software tried to make a match and used GOLD because it couldn't find XAUUSD.
For the moment the MT5 instance is not allowing me to kill the trades because the Market is Closed, that's the issue.
Probably if I can delete them then things will be OK, because I have activated the XAUUSD symbol now, that was not active at the begining.
Does that make sense?
The problem is that in your broker the XAUUSD symbol has a + suffix, if it is mapped correctly and you copy the XAUUSD signal trades as XAUUSD+ then everything is fine.
If do not, then follow my advice and move your signal subscription to a more compatible broker.
OK.
When the market for GOLD opens 16:30 I will kill the trades and deactivate the symbol.
Wait to see what happens if still not OK will try and move subscription, not sure how that is done but will try to find out.
Thanks
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I have subscribed 2 signals without any problem.
The third one i am not sure what happened.
I subscribed a person but it appeared trades on the channel that have nothing to do with what the person is opening in his account
This signal only trades XAUUSD nonetheless the trades appearing are completely strange.
What could be going wrong?
How can I contact support about this?
Best regards