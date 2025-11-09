Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 168

That is strange indeed, I suggest you to contact the Service Desk or cancel your subscription within 24 hours to get an automatic refund.

this part of FAQ (about mapping) -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case? 

  • If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.

-------------------------

How many Gold symbols your broker is proposed? It may be Gold, XAUUSD_t or any other ... you can check all the symbols in your Metatrader (right mouse click on the Market Watch - Symbols).

The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
 
Can you please explain what I should ask to Service Desk? they mentioned "Technical issues" should ask in forum.

My broker only has 1 symbol for XAUUSD. I tried to create custom symbol "XAUUSD...", but it did not work.


 
Now I understand, sorry but I didn't see the 3 ... after the symbol.

If your broker doesn't have the same XAUUSD... symbol, you will not be able to copy it properly.

I suggest you to cancel your subscription within 24 hours to get an automatic refund and try to subscribe with the same broker as the signal provider.

The problem is with the signal provider that uses a strange (XAUUSD...) symbol and not you.

That's why I always suggest that signal providers use well known brokers, with standard symbols.

 
Well.
next one to be checked (it is about mapping) - from this FAQ: The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?  

Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.

But as I see from specification of your symbol (your post ) - 


So, the margin calculation for your symbol is CFD, but it should be Forex.
This symbol will not be copied because of that.
No.

-------------------
The margin calculation for his symbol is not Forex (according to the symbol's specification), and that is why this symbol will not be copied (because of mapping).

 

This is the summary post about mapping:

Hello. I am trying to setup signals on Mt5 but its grayed out . Tried all the steps mentioned in the instructions but its not working. Can any one help me .


Thanks.

 
Signals are not available for demo or cent/micro accounts.

Also check that your broker offers signals.

