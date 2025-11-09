Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 164
I receive no log in the journal when modifying the "Stop if Equity is less than..." value (MT5).
Is it normal? Why is there no log?
There are not entries in the MT4/5 terminal or MQL5 VPS Joural log when adjusting signals settings.
Is there a way to receive alerts (push notification, email or SMS) when the "Stop if equity is less than..." feature is triggered AND when the equity falls below the threshold (in case the built-in equity SL does not work)?
Is there a way to receive alerts (push notification, email or SMS) when the "Stop if equity is less than..." feature is triggered AND when the equity falls below the threshold (in case the built-in equity SL does not work)?
There is no such option from the Signals service, but you may search for alternative utilities that can serve that purpose.
I developed an EA to send alerts and close positions/orders if the "Stop if equity is less than..." feature fails.
Do I need to enable "Allow modification of Signals settings" for the EA to close trades from the signal provider, or is that only for changing signal parameters?
As MQL5 documentation writes:
Since build 4150, we can no longer interact with the signals service through the SignalsXXXX functions, so why does the "Allow modification of Signals settings" option still exist? Does it actually work for anything now?
Also, if my EA closes all positions when equity falls below a certain level, won’t the signal synchronization just reopen those positions instantly? That would make the EA useless unless it can pause or stop the signal, which, from what I understand, isn’t possible anymore due to the signals functions being abolished, correct?
Hi, I am new to copying signals, please guide me, I subscribed a signal but it keep on unsuscribed on its own, so I have to go to options and enable the real time signal subscription each time, is there any problem with setting or I am doing something wrong, btw I do have vps enabled, please help!
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How can I stop receiving notifications from the Signals Service while still receiving notifications from my EAs?
No, you can't separate these 2 types of notifications.
The 'Enable push notifications' option includes both Signals and EAs notifications.