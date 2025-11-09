Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 163
Monthly growths over 50% are considered abnormal and they are not taken into account in the total signal growth calculation.
This is not so, judging by the statistics, above 50% is still taken, the maximum that could be found among others was 195%, and was still taken into account, but above 397% it already becomes gray and is not taken into account
But what is the real limit, its 200%, 300 or 350, can you check the real limit please?
I realy dont want to stop trading in the middle of the month every time the profit is above 50%, especially when trading is going so well.
As far as I know monthly growth above around 50% is considered abnormal and is greyed out.
There is no specific limit that MQL5.com has disclosured.
What alternatives are there if you want for your own MT4 accounts what signals used to enable?
I don't really get your question, can you explain a little better please?
I'm currently subscribed to a signal and I get this log in the journal once or twice a day saying the connection was lost and then reconnected later. My concern is that sometime the connection is lost for an extended period of time, in the screenshot attached it was more than 4 minutes!
Is it normal? Does it mean that no trade can be copied while the connection is lost?
Look at the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
------------------
Connection was lost?
Yes, it is happened something especially in the end of the session.
But you can get more "connection lost" in case of loal PC without VPS for example.
I did everything as described in the "How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal" thread. The only difference is that I use another VPS than MQL5. All trades have been correctly copied on my account for more than a week now.
Note that it's still a concern because having no connection for a few minutes in a fast moving market is dangerous.
When connection is lost:
- No trade can be copied
- The "Stop if Equity is less than" feature does not work
Correct?
Not exactly ... the signal system (your Metatrader) is looking at provider's trades all the time and checking them (you can see it in the logs).
So, the trades will not be missed.
-----------------------
Note that it's still a concern because having no connection for a few minutes in a fast moving market is dangerous.
It is connection of Metatrader with the broker's server (and it is related to the brokers only).
----------------------
The only difference is that I use another VPS than MQL5. All trades have been correctly copied on my account for more than a week now.
But the other VPS (external VPS with IP as the login with RDP) is the computer as well. It is not MQL5 VPS.
So, it may have same issue with your home PC.
Because MQL5 VPS is more stable for that.
Anyway, I am not recommending to subscribe to the signals which are using scalping method of trading.
After verification:
The VPS I use has a stable and strong connection on my end, there has been no disconnection from them.
It is indeed broker related and the disconnection from the server took place the 3rd of August at 00:30 - 00:34 GMT+3 (when most markets were closed).
IC Markets answered that "even with the best infrastructure in place, it is impossible to guarentee that such occurence might not repeat in the future."
So I guess it is normal...
I receive no log in the journal when modifying the "Stop if Equity is less than..." value (MT5).
Is it normal? Why is there no log?