Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 162
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You have the same 'problem' for the same reasons, read the previous answers please.
Yes, i have same problem, but another question for which I could not find the answer in the previous ones was posted
and the question is: my account is ruined forever and it will not be public even if I continue to trade conservatively?
Yes, i have same problem, but another question for which I could not find the answer in the previous ones was posted
and the question is: my account is ruined forever and it will not be public even if I continue to trade conservatively?
It can be rated and ranked again, but the grey profit results for the months that went over 50% will not go.
Hi, I subscribe to several signals. The sizing of the positions for all but one of them line up with the ratio of "My Equity"/"Signal Equity". For one of the signals this is not the case. For this particular account, rather than using a singal deposit, I used 2 deposits a day apart, but subscribed to signal after the first deposit. Note that leverage on the signal and my account are both 1:500. Also I use a setting of 95% in Options->Tools->signals for deposit usage.
Day 1: Equity in my account was USD 5k. Subscribed to signal. Signal Equity was USD 49k. Roughly 10% ratio.
Day 2: Added another USD 5k into my account giving account Equity of USD 10k total.
I expected the ratio of my position sizing to increase to roughly 20% of signal sizing, however, it stayed at 10% and is still at 10% a little over a month later. Whilst a long time user of MT4/5 and EA trading, I am relatively new to signal subscribing.
Is there any way to force the new ratio to be used? Or do ratios not take into account additional deposits following signal subscriptions?
Thanks.
Hi, I subscribe to several signals. The sizing of the positions for all but one of them line up with the ratio of "My Equity"/"Signal Equity". For one of the signals this is not the case. For this particular account, rather than using a singal deposit, I used 2 deposits a day apart, but subscribed to signal after the first deposit. Note that leverage on the signal and my account are both 1:500. Also I use a setting of 95% in Options->Tools->signals for deposit usage.
Day 1: Equity in my account was USD 5k. Subscribed to signal. Signal Equity was USD 49k. Roughly 10% ratio.
Day 2: Added another USD 5k into my account giving account Equity of USD 10k total.
I expected the ratio of my position sizing to increase to roughly 20% of signal sizing, however, it stayed at 10% and is still at 10% a little over a month later. Whilst a long time user of MT4/5 and EA trading, I am relatively new to signal subscribing.
Is there any way to force the new ratio to be used? Or do ratios not take into account additional deposits following signal subscriptions?
Thanks.
You can read here how the copying ratio is Signal subscriptions is calculated: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618#example
Hello, I don’t understand why the Signal option is disabled in my MT5?
Hello, I don’t understand why the Signal option is disabled in my MT5?
Signals are not available for demo accounts for a while now.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/461169#comment_51883659
Why was my transaction history for May 2024 deleted?
We couldn't know, you may contact the Service Desk about it.
When I get a monthly profit of more than 1000%+ per month, this is not taken into account in the balance growth statistics and becomes gray in the chart.
So, What is the maximum percentage i can earn per month for it to be taken into account by the system?
When I get a monthly profit of more than 1000%+ per month, this is not taken into account in the balance growth statistics and becomes gray in the chart.
Monthly growths over 50% are considered abnormal and they are not taken into account in the total signal growth calculation.