Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your kerryedwards login and not your email and that your MQL5 password is not longer than 10 characters.
Then restart your computer and terminal and try again, if the problem persists uninstall and re-install your MT5 terminal.
Also make sure that you are using your broker's custom MT5 terminal and not some other.
Hey Eleni,
I did everything you said in your reply but it still doesn't work :(
Hey Eleni,
I did everything you said in your reply but it still doesn't work :(
Hello Kerry, what do you mean it still doesn't work?
Do you have the Signals option?
Check with your broker, because not all brokers support signals.
Hello everyone,
I have read the signal volume/lot ratio article. My question here is specific on the credits in the account. My broker added credit of %30 to my balance. However neither me nor subscribers benefit from this increase since it does not take into account the equity of the provider and the subscriber to adjust the lot size for copier. It is always Balance which is lower than equity when there is credit in the account.
Mathematically speaking,
Provider account
Balance 10k
First trade 0.10 lot EURUSD
Subscriber account
Balance 11k
Credit 5k
Equity 16k
Copied trade is still 0.10 lot (with %95 selected)
But I wish it was 0.15 or something taking into account extra amount available to trade.
Any help? Thanks
You should calculate by yourself (in case you know the leverage of signal provider's account) using this example:
post #5
And also - look at this discussion thread:
Signals lot size does not change when investing more money
both leverages 1/500 for subscriber and provider. Question here is calculation made via only balance or equity ? (balance + credit) thx
Your credit probably is not counted with your balance, check the signal subscription copying ratio in your terminal's or MQL5 VPS's journal.
I think - the calculation is related to balance (initial balance + results from closed trades):
At least, the example from this part of the article is about balance.
Hi there, need some help here. Regarding FAQ No. 12, currently my Subscriber deposit (USD5000) is much higher than Provider (USD2000). how do i increase the volume of my trade, as mentioned in the FAQ it's possible to increase volume if my deposit is higher than Provider?
It is not about deposit/balance only.
It is about the leverage and percenrage of deposit load in the subscription settings.
You can calculate it by yourself using this example;
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal not copying full lots
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40
You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):
Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio
Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied:
- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% - volume of 1.6 lots
- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% - volume of 0.07 lots
thanks for this, give me a better idea and better understanding on how to increase my volume/lot size.
fyii our leverage is same at 1:500, my deposit load is 95%.