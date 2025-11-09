Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 154

Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your kerryedwards login and not your email and that your MQL5 password is not longer than 10 characters.

Then restart your computer and terminal and try again, if the problem persists uninstall and re-install your MT5 terminal.

Also make sure that you are using your broker's custom MT5 terminal and not some other.

Hello Kerry, what do you mean it still doesn't work?

Do you have the Signals option?

Check with your broker, because not all brokers support signals.

 

Hello everyone,


I have read the signal volume/lot ratio article. My question here is specific on the credits in the account. My broker added credit of %30 to my balance. However neither me nor subscribers benefit from this increase since it does not take into account the equity of the provider and the subscriber to adjust the lot size for copier. It is always Balance which is lower than equity when there is credit in the account.

Mathematically speaking,

Provider account 

Balance 10k

First trade 0.10 lot EURUSD


Subscriber account

Balance 11k 

Credit 5k

Equity 16k

Copied trade is still 0.10 lot (with %95 selected)

But I wish it was 0.15 or something taking into account extra amount available to trade.


Any help? Thanks

 
You should calculate by yourself (in case you know the leverage of signal provider's account) using this example:
And also - look at this discussion thread:
both leverages 1/500 for subscriber and provider. Question here is calculation made via only balance or equity ? (balance + credit) thx

 
Your credit probably is not counted with your balance, check the signal subscription copying ratio in your terminal's or MQL5 VPS's journal.

 
I think - the calculation is related to balance (initial balance + results from closed trades):




At least, the example from this part of the article is about balance.

Hi there, need some help here. Regarding FAQ No. 12, currently my Subscriber deposit (USD5000) is much higher than Provider (USD2000). how do i increase the volume of my trade, as mentioned in the FAQ it's possible to increase volume if my deposit is higher than Provider?
 
allman105 #:
Hi there, need some help here. Regarding FAQ No. 12, currently my Subscriber deposit (USD5000) is much higher than Provider (USD2000). how do i increase the volume of my trade, as mentioned in the FAQ it's possible to increase volume if my deposit is higher than Provider?

It is not about deposit/balance only.
It is about the leverage and percenrage of deposit load in the subscription settings.

You can calculate it by yourself using this example;

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal not copying full lots

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.19 16:40

You can calculate your lot size using the following example (from General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article):

Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:

  1. Provider: balance 15 000 USD, leverage 1:100
  2. Subscriber1: balance 40 000 EUR, leverage 1:200, deposit load percentage 50%
  3. Subscriber2: balance 5 000 EUR, leverage 1:50, deposit load percentage 35%
  4. EURUSD exchange rate = 1.2700

Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:

  1. Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
    Subscriber1: (40 000 * 0,5) / 15 000 = 1,3333 (133.33%)
    Subscriber2: (5 000 * 0,35) / 15 000 = 0,1166 (11.66%)
  2. After considering the leverages:
    Subscriber1: the leverage of Subscriber1 (1:200) is greater than Provider's one (1:100), thus correction on leverages is not performed
    Subscriber2: 0,1166 * (50 / 100) = 0,0583 (5.83%)
  3. After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
    Subscriber1: 1,3333 * 1,2700 = 1,6933 (169.33%)
    Subscriber2: 0,0583 * 1,2700 = 0,0741 (7.41%)
  4. Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
    Subscriber1: 160% or 1.6 ratio
    Subscriber2: 7% or 0.07 ratio

Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 1 lot will be copied: 

- to Subscriber1 account in amount of 160% -  volume of 1.6 lots

- to Subscriber2 account in amount of 7% -  volume of 0.07 lots


 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is not about deposit/balance only.
It is about the leverage and percenrage of deposit load in the subscription settings.

You can calculate it by yourself using this example;


thanks for this, give me a better idea and better understanding on how to increase my volume/lot size.

fyii our leverage is same at 1:500, my deposit load is 95%.

