No, you can't separate these 2 types of notifications.
The 'Enable push notifications' option includes both Signals and EAs notifications.
Thank you for this information.
Is there a way to only receive the EA's alerts though? Via Email or SMS maybe?
As far as I know there is no such way.
When using SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED, 0) and SignalUnsubscribe () in my EAs to manage signal subscriptions programmatically, I receive the error code 4014 ("Function is not allowed for call").
Why do these functions exist if they are not allowed to be used?
It maybe related for this announcement from December 2023 (New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5):
MQL5: Disabled and deprecated Signal* functions. They will now return empty signal sets.
------------------
details: #114
I got this message "Signal - symbol SUMMARY not found" on MT4.
Is it a big deal, what should I do?
Please add option to use fixed lot size to the signals!
Where?
Hello, in my signals nm24 the total growth disappeared even though I did not trade before registering the signal on the site and I deleted it. Maybe the growth rate will return, but it did not return as it was, it disappeared for the months of October and September.
Monthly growths over about 50% are considered abnormal, they are greyed out and they are not taken into account for the total growth calculations.