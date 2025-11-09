Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 153

johannm #:

Hi All. I'm looking for a trading Signal forXAGUSD or Silver. Suggestions Please.

Such recommendations are not allowed in the forum, you should make your own search in Signals.

 
I have created signal and my seller status is also approved my account status is also showing good ratings but signal is not being public. Why??
 
Akash Iqbal #:
I have created signal and my seller status is also approved my account status is also showing good ratings but signal is not being public. Why??

Not all signals are rated and ranked, it takes good low risk trading and patience.



 

Hello,

I subscribed to signal provider, I let use of 95% of my equity however, my providers volume are around 0.16-0.20 where my volume is always 0.01 even though I have more balance than the provider. I've gone through FAQ's but couldn't find any help.

2022.10.05 23:32:15.361 Signal '6002554': signal provider has balance 1 691.02 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 1 939.27 USD, leverage 1:500.

Here is an example of trade:

2022.09.23 09:00:27.670 Trades '6002554': market sell 0.01 EURUSD
2022.09.23 09:00:27.717 Trades '6002554': accepted market sell 0.01 EURUSD
2022.09.23 09:00:27.718 Trades '6002554': market sell 0.01 EURUSD placed for execution
2022.09.23 09:00:28.057 Trades '6002554': order #17849155 sell 0.01   0.01 EURUSD at market done in 386.925 ms
2022.09.23 09:00:28.060 Trades '6002554': deal #11810919 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 0.97960 done (based on order #17849155)
2022.09.23 09:00:27.667 Signal '6002554': signal provider performed deal #214358875 sell 0.16 EURUSD at 0.97960
2022.09.23 09:00:28.087 Signal '6002554': signal provider deal #214358875 sell 0.16 EURUSD at 0.97960 copied
2022.09.23 09:01:33.444 Signal '6002554': signal provider performed deal #214360236 buy 0.16 EURUSD at 0.97753
2022.09.23 09:01:33.444 Trades '6002554': market buy 0.01 EURUSD, close #17849155 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97960
2022.09.23 09:01:33.491 Trades '6002554': accepted market buy 0.01 EURUSD, close #17849155 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97960
2022.09.23 09:01:33.496 Trades '6002554': market buy 0.01 EURUSD, close #17849155 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97960 placed for execution
2022.09.23 09:01:33.638 Trades '6002554': deal #11811413 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.97779 done (based on order #17849575)
2022.09.23 09:01:33.638 Trades '6002554': order #17849575 buy 0.01   0.01 EURUSD at market done in 194.475 ms

2022.09.23 09:01:33.665 Signal '6002554': position [#17849155 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97960] closed successfully


I reported the issue to provider and service desk, but no solution. Is there anyone having same issue?

Please help me!

 
The volume is automatically calculated based on your balance and leverage and signal provider's balance and leverage.
And all those calculation you should know from the journal of Metatrader (or from the journal of MQL5 VPS in case you are using this VPS).
And if you are making some other trades on your account with subscription so it is not good and it is also written on the journal.

About subscriber/provider balance/leverage - it should be written in your journal as the ration ("new ratio ..." as the following: "Signal 'XXXXX': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value ...").

Example of the volume calculation: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636

How to Select a Deal Volume
How to Select a Deal Volume
  • 2017.09.14
  • www.mql5.com
Comments that do not relate to the "Meta tester 5 agents manager", have been moved into this topic...
 

Thanks for the reply,

Yes I use VPS here is journal logs for an example trade and volume conversion.

    2022.10.07 14:33:15.355 Network '6002554': ping to current access point Access Server 1 - Tokyo is 53.04 ms [next point Access Server 2 - Tokyo is 54.03 ms]
    2022.10.07 14:38:04.929 Signal '6002554': signal provider performed deal #216607909 sell 0.16 EURUSD at 0.97534
    2022.10.07 14:38:04.934 Trades '6002554': market sell 0.01 EURUSD
    2022.10.07 14:38:04.988 Trades '6002554': accepted market sell 0.01 EURUSD
    2022.10.07 14:38:04.995 Trades '6002554': market sell 0.01 EURUSD placed for execution
    2022.10.07 14:38:05.039 Trades '6002554': order #18379053 sell 0.01   0.01 EURUSD at market done in 105.132 ms
    2022.10.07 14:38:05.041 Trades '6002554': deal #12409076 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 0.97529 done (based on order #18379053)
    2022.10.07 14:38:05.058 Signal '6002554': signal provider deal #216607909 sell 0.16 EURUSD at 0.97534 copied
    2022.10.07 14:48:57.994 Signal '6002554': signal provider performed deal #216615309 buy 0.16 EURUSD at 0.97412
    2022.10.07 14:48:57.994 Trades '6002554': market buy 0.01 EURUSD, close #18379053 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97529
    2022.10.07 14:48:58.048 Trades '6002554': accepted market buy 0.01 EURUSD, close #18379053 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97529
    2022.10.07 14:48:58.048 Trades '6002554': market buy 0.01 EURUSD, close #18379053 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97529 placed for execution
    2022.10.07 14:48:58.087 Trades '6002554': order #18381394 buy 0.01   0.01 EURUSD at market done in 92.653 ms
    2022.10.07 14:48:58.087 Trades '6002554': deal #12411705 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 0.97417 done (based on order #18381394)
    2022.10.07 14:48:58.105 Signal '6002554': position [#18379053 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97529] closed successfully
    2022.10.07 14:51:14.375 Signal '6002554': connecting to signal server
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol EURUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 200, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol USDCAD, signal provider has maximal volume 200, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol NZDUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 200, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol EURCHF, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol EURGBP, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol USDJPY, signal provider has maximal volume 200, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol USDCHF, signal provider has maximal volume 200, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol GBPCAD, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol NZDCAD, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': different specification of symbol EURCAD, signal provider has maximal volume 100, subscriber has 40
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.421 Signal '6002554': signal provider has balance 1 709.42 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 1 940.39 USD, leverage 1:500
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.425 Signal '6002554': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 10%
    2022.10.07 14:51:15.425 Signal '6002554': synchronization finished successfully

    My settings for signal is :


    signalsettings

    I did not withdraw or deposited any amount since I subscribed.

    The volume is automatically calculated based on your balance and leverage and signal provider's balance and leverage.
    And all those calculation you should know from the journal of Metatrader (or from the journal of MQL5 VPS in case you are using this VPS).
    And if you are making some other trades on your account with subscription so it is not good and it is also written on the journal.

    About subscriber/provider balance/leverage - it should be written in your journal as the ration ("new ratio ..." as the following: "Signal 'XXXXX': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value ...").

    Example of the volume calculation: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636

     
    I did not withdraw or deposited any amount since I subscribed.

    or signal provider made a withdrawal, or something with his or your leverage ...or any ... because the main log/journal entry is the following (and how the volume is calculated - look at post ):

    2022.10.07 14:51:15.425 Signal '6002554': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 10%
    Hello

    *****I was wondering if you could help me out with a technical issue.  I recently purchased a signal on Mq5L and successfully set it up to my Mt5 account.  However, when I try to access signals in 'Options' on mt5  the tab doesn't appear. The signal tab is also turned off/ inactive on the mt5 platform on the bottom right corner as well as the top  left (please see attached picture).  I've reached out to the broker (traders domain) and they said everything is fine on their end.  Can someone kindly help me with this issue? *****

    Thank you in advance.
    Files:
    IMG-1130.jpg  2294 kb
     
    Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your kerryedwards login and not your email and that your MQL5 password is not longer than 10 characters.

    Then restart your computer and terminal and try again, if the problem persists uninstall and re-install your MT5 terminal.

    Also make sure that you are using your broker's custom MT5 terminal and not some other.

     
    Ok thank you Eleni I appreciate your help! I will do that and let you know how it goes.

