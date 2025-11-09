Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 153
Hi All. I'm looking for a trading Signal forXAGUSD or Silver. Suggestions Please.
Such recommendations are not allowed in the forum, you should make your own search in Signals.
I have created signal and my seller status is also approved my account status is also showing good ratings but signal is not being public. Why??
Not all signals are rated and ranked, it takes good low risk trading and patience.
Hello,
I subscribed to signal provider, I let use of 95% of my equity however, my providers volume are around 0.16-0.20 where my volume is always 0.01 even though I have more balance than the provider. I've gone through FAQ's but couldn't find any help.
2022.10.05 23:32:15.361 Signal '6002554': signal provider has balance 1 691.02 USD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 1 939.27 USD, leverage 1:500.
Here is an example of trade:
2022.09.23 09:01:33.665 Signal '6002554': position [#17849155 sell 0.01 EURUSD 0.97960] closed successfully
I reported the issue to provider and service desk, but no solution. Is there anyone having same issue?
Please help me!
Hello,
...
The volume is automatically calculated based on your balance and leverage and signal provider's balance and leverage.
And all those calculation you should know from the journal of Metatrader (or from the journal of MQL5 VPS in case you are using this VPS).
And if you are making some other trades on your account with subscription so it is not good and it is also written on the journal.
About subscriber/provider balance/leverage - it should be written in your journal as the ration ("new ratio ..." as the following: "Signal 'XXXXX': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value ...").
Example of the volume calculation: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/215636
Thanks for the reply,
Yes I use VPS here is journal logs for an example trade and volume conversion.
I did not withdraw or deposited any amount since I subscribed.
...
I did not withdraw or deposited any amount since I subscribed.
or signal provider made a withdrawal, or something with his or your leverage ...or any ... because the main log/journal entry is the following (and how the volume is calculated - look at post #2):
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your kerryedwards login and not your email and that your MQL5 password is not longer than 10 characters.
Then restart your computer and terminal and try again, if the problem persists uninstall and re-install your MT5 terminal.
Also make sure that you are using your broker's custom MT5 terminal and not some other.
Ok thank you Eleni I appreciate your help! I will do that and let you know how it goes.