The Industrial Production indicator m/m reflects a percentage change in production volumes in Mexico, in the given month compared to the previous month. The indicator calculation includes variables related to the mining industry; electricity, water and gas production, transmission and distribution to the end user; construction volumes; processing industry's production volumes. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Industrial Production m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.