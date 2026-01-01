The Bank of Japan Outlook Report is a quarterly report, in which the Bank of Japan describes the prevailing economic conditions and characterizes the growth of the economy, inflation risks and working conditions in the country. Analysts study this report to anticipate the medium-term outlook for the country's monetary policy.

BoJ Outlook Report provides insight into the economic situation of the BOJ and the important factors that affect the outlook for inflation, namely the future of monetary policy. BoJ Outlook Report is formally called “Outlook of the economy and price situation”, and it reflects the medium-term economic outlook shown by nine policy committee members including the Chief Deputy Governor, which the Bank of Japan makes decisions and releases four times a year. This is usually done in January, April, July, October at the Policy Committee and Monetary Policy Meeting, in which the outlook for the economy, price outlook and ups and downs are closely examined.

The Outlook Report publication may have a short-term influence on the JPY quotes, depending on it contents.