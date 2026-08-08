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India Manufacturing Production y/y

Country:
India
INR, Indian rupee
Source:
Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
Sector:
Business
Low 7.8% 4.2%
5.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
5.3%
7.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
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Manufacturing Production y/y shows the change in the value of goods produced in the manufacturing sector of the Indian industry in the given month compared to the same month a year ago. Manufacturing production volumes are calculated using the GVA (Gross Value Added) at basic current prices.

Manufacturing is one of the target areas of the Indian economy. The government launched the "Make In India" initiative to increase output and the share of manufacturing in the national GDP. Main production activities in manufacturing include automobile production, pharmaceuticals and chemical production, food production, electronics, textile production, etc. The index is calculated over the seasonally adjusted data series.

The calculation takes into account the inflation by applying a deflator based on the Producer Price Index. This index is used because it measures the actual prices of manufactured goods at the output level. This allows measuring the net turnover of manufacturers excluding retail margins.

It is one of the short-term indicators of the national economy development. It is used in the calculation of India's GDP. Manufacturing production growth serves as a leading indicator of consumer activity and retail sales growth. In addition, this industry is a source of employment. Therefore, the index growth may have a positive effect on the Indian rupee quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "India Manufacturing Production y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Jun 2026
7.8%
4.2%
5.2%
Mar 2026
4.3%
5.9%
Feb 2026
6.0%
5.3%
Jan 2026
4.8%
8.1%
Dec 2025
8.1%
8.5%
Nov 2025
8.0%
2.0%
Oct 2025
1.8%
5.6%
Sep 2025
4.8%
3.2%
3.8%
Aug 2025
3.8%
4.6%
5.4%
Jul 2025
5.4%
4.0%
3.9%
Jun 2025
3.9%
2.6%
May 2025
2.6%
3.0%
3.4%
Apr 2025
3.4%
3.9%
3.0%
Mar 2025
3.0%
3.8%
2.9%
Feb 2025
2.9%
3.6%
5.5%
Jan 2025
5.5%
2.4%
3.0%
Dec 2024
3.0%
2.6%
5.8%
Nov 2024
5.8%
2.4%
4.1%
Oct 2024
4.1%
3.4%
3.9%
Sep 2024
3.9%
2.2%
1.0%
Aug 2024
1.0%
2.9%
4.6%
Jul 2024
4.6%
3.3%
2.6%
Jun 2024
2.6%
3.8%
4.6%
May 2024
4.6%
4.0%
3.9%
Apr 2024
3.9%
3.7%
5.2%
Mar 2024
5.2%
3.1%
5.0%
Feb 2024
5.0%
2.8%
3.2%
Jan 2024
3.2%
4.2%
3.9%
Dec 2023
3.9%
5.2%
1.2%
Nov 2023
1.2%
0.4%
10.4%
Oct 2023
10.4%
0.5%
4.5%
Sep 2023
4.5%
0.7%
9.3%
Aug 2023
9.3%
1.1%
4.6%
Jul 2023
4.6%
1.4%
3.1%
Jun 2023
3.1%
1.7%
5.7%
May 2023
5.7%
1.8%
4.9%
Apr 2023
4.9%
1.6%
0.5%
Mar 2023
0.5%
1.1%
5.3%
Feb 2023
5.3%
0.2%
3.7%
Jan 2023
3.7%
-1.1%
2.6%
Dec 2022
2.6%
-2.9%
6.1%
Nov 2022
6.1%
-5.0%
-5.6%
Oct 2022
-5.6%
-6.3%
1.8%
Sep 2022
1.8%
-8.0%
-0.7%
Aug 2022
-0.7%
-9.7%
3.2%
Jul 2022
3.2%
-10.4%
12.5%
Jun 2022
12.5%
-4.8%
20.6%
May 2022
20.6%
2.4%
6.3%
Apr 2022
6.3%
5.4%
0.9%
Mar 2022
0.9%
8.2%
0.8%
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