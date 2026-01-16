CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

Hong Kong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q

Country:
Hong Kong
HKD, Hong Kong dollar
Source:
Census and Statistics Department
Sector:
GDP
Low 0.7% 0.7%
0.7%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
0.3%
0.7%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

GDP q/q reflects changes in the total value of all goods and services produced in Hong Kong in the current quarter compared to the previous one. Prices for imported goods and services are excluded from calculation. Indicator values are seasonally adjusted and can be revised if new data becomes available. GDP growth can have a positive effect on HKD quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
0.7%
0.7%
0.7%
3 Q 2025 prelim.
0.7%
-0.8%
0.4%
2 Q 2025
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
2 Q 2025 prelim.
0.4%
0.4%
1.8%
1 Q 2025
1.9%
2.0%
2.0%
1 Q 2025 prelim.
2.0%
0.3%
0.9%
4 Q 2024
0.8%
0.8%
0.8%
4 Q 2024 prelim.
0.8%
0.2%
-0.1%
3 Q 2024
-1.1%
-1.1%
-1.1%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
-1.1%
-0.9%
0.3%
2 Q 2024
0.4%
0.4%
0.4%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
0.4%
1.4%
2.5%
1 Q 2024
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
2.3%
-3.1%
0.2%
4 Q 2023
0.4%
0.5%
0.5%
4 Q 2023 prelim.
0.5%
1.3%
0.3%
3 Q 2023
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
0.1%
2.9%
-1.3%
2 Q 2023
-1.3%
-1.3%
-1.3%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
-1.3%
0.9%
5.4%
1 Q 2023
5.3%
5.3%
5.3%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
5.3%
1.9%
0.0%
4 Q 2022
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
0.0%
-2.1%
-2.6%
3 Q 2022
-2.6%
-2.6%
-2.6%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
-2.6%
-0.2%
1.0%
2 Q 2022
1.0%
0.9%
0.9%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
0.9%
-3.1%
-2.9%
1 Q 2022
-3.0%
-2.9%
-2.9%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
-2.9%
-2.7%
0.0%
4 Q 2021
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
0.2%
-1.8%
0.6%
3 Q 2021
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
0.1%
-3.0%
-0.9%
2 Q 2021
-0.9%
-1.0%
-1.0%
2 Q 2021 prelim.
-1.0%
-0.4%
5.5%
1 Q 2021
5.4%
5.3%
5.3%
1 Q 2021 prelim.
5.3%
5.8%
0.5%
4 Q 2020
0.2%
0.2%
0.2%
4 Q 2020 prelim.
0.2%
1.0%
2.7%
3 Q 2020
2.8%
3.0%
3.0%
3 Q 2020 prelim.
3.0%
-2.9%
-0.1%
2 Q 2020
-0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
2 Q 2020 prelim.
-0.1%
-6.6%
-5.5%
1 Q 2020
-5.3%
-5.3%
-5.3%
1 Q 2020 prelim.
-5.3%
9.1%
-0.5%
4 Q 2019
-0.3%
-0.4%
-0.4%
4 Q 2019 prelim.
-0.4%
-2.9%
-3.0%
3 Q 2019
-3.2%
-3.2%
-3.2%
3 Q 2019 prelim.
-3.2%
-3.1%
-0.5%
12
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code