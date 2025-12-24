Economic Calendar
Canada Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized q/q
|Medium
|2.6%
|0.5%
|
-1.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.5%
|
2.6%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
GDP Annualized q/q reflect the annual change in the value of all goods and services produced in Canada in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The calculation takes into account private consumption, government spending, expenditures of all enterprises and net exports of the country. GDP growth can have a positive effect on CAD quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
