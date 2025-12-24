CalendarSections

Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
Canada
CAD, Canadian dollar
Source:
Statistics Canada
Sector:
Prices
Low 2.2% 1.9%
2.2%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.3%
2.2%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Canada Consumer Price Index y/y reflects the change in prices of a fixed basket of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The basket contains goods and services of unchanging or equivalent quality and quantity, therefore the index shows only a pure price change.

Each element in the basket has a certain weight in the index calculation, depending on the share of spendings on its consumption. The basket is revised every two years. Public goods and services provided by governments, and for which there is no market price, are excluded from the basket. For example, this includes health services received through the health insurance system and some types of insurance premiums. However, drugs, dental care and eye care services are included. Alcohol and tobacco are included in the calculation, because they represent a significant expenditure.

The statistics does not include people living in collective households (prison inmates, chronic care patients in hospital and nursing homes), those living on Indian reserves and official representatives of foreign countries.

The index is calculated in relation to the reference period (currently this is the year 2002), for which the value is equal to 100.

The consumer price index is used as an indicator of the change in the overall level of consumer inflation. It is used in the adjustment of contracted payments, such as wages, rents leases and social allowances. It is also used as a deflator of various economic aggregates. The Bank of Canada uses the CPI to monitor its monetary policies. Analysts and economists use the CPI for analysis of the causes and effects of inflation.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on CAD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
2.2%
1.9%
2.2%
Oct 2025
2.2%
2.7%
2.4%
Sep 2025
2.4%
2.0%
1.9%
Aug 2025
1.9%
1.7%
1.7%
Jul 2025
1.7%
2.1%
1.9%
Jun 2025
1.9%
1.8%
1.7%
May 2025
1.7%
0.9%
1.7%
Apr 2025
1.7%
2.3%
2.3%
Mar 2025
2.3%
2.8%
2.6%
Feb 2025
2.6%
2.1%
1.9%
Jan 2025
1.9%
1.6%
1.8%
Dec 2024
1.8%
1.4%
1.9%
Nov 2024
1.9%
1.5%
2.0%
Oct 2024
2.0%
1.8%
1.6%
Sep 2024
1.6%
2.1%
2.0%
Aug 2024
2.0%
1.7%
2.5%
Jul 2024
2.5%
1.7%
2.7%
Jun 2024
2.7%
3.2%
2.9%
May 2024
2.9%
3.5%
2.7%
Apr 2024
2.7%
2.3%
2.9%
Mar 2024
2.9%
3.3%
2.8%
Feb 2024
2.8%
2.3%
2.9%
Jan 2024
2.9%
3.3%
3.4%
Dec 2023
3.4%
3.6%
3.1%
Nov 2023
3.1%
2.4%
3.1%
Oct 2023
3.1%
3.8%
3.8%
Sep 2023
3.8%
4.3%
4.0%
Aug 2023
4.0%
3.5%
3.3%
Jul 2023
3.3%
2.7%
2.8%
Jun 2023
2.8%
2.9%
3.4%
May 2023
3.4%
4.2%
4.4%
Apr 2023
4.4%
3.7%
4.3%
Mar 2023
4.3%
4.7%
5.2%
Feb 2023
5.2%
5.5%
5.9%
Jan 2023
5.9%
5.7%
6.3%
Dec 2022
6.3%
6.9%
6.8%
Nov 2022
6.8%
7.4%
6.9%
Oct 2022
6.9%
6.8%
6.9%
Sep 2022
6.9%
6.4%
7.0%
Aug 2022
7.0%
8.0%
7.6%
Jul 2022
7.6%
9.2%
8.1%
Jun 2022
8.1%
8.8%
7.7%
May 2022
7.7%
7.5%
6.8%
Apr 2022
6.8%
6.3%
6.7%
Mar 2022
6.7%
4.9%
5.7%
Feb 2022
5.7%
5.1%
5.1%
Jan 2022
5.1%
5.7%
4.8%
Dec 2021
4.8%
5.5%
4.7%
Nov 2021
4.7%
4.5%
4.7%
Oct 2021
4.7%
3.5%
4.4%
