TypeTime

期限時の注文の種類を取得します。

ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME  TypeTime() const

戻り値

期限時に注文の種類（ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME 列挙値）

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。