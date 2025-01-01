MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoStateDescription
StateDescription
注文状態を文字列として取得します。
|
string StateDescription() const
戻り値
文字列としての注文状態
注意事項
履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。