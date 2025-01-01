MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesMoney Management ClassesCMoneySizeOptimizedDecreaseFactor DecreaseFactorValidationSettingsCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShort DecreaseFactor Sets the value of decrease factor. void DecreaseFactor( double decrease_factor // decrease factor ) Parameters decrease_factor [in] Decrease factor. Note The DecreaseFactor defines the open position volume decreasing coefficient (compared with the volume of a previous position) for the case of consecutive loss trades. CMoneySizeOptimized ValidationSettings