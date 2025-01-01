DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesMoney Management ClassesCMoneySizeOptimizedDecreaseFactor 

DecreaseFactor

Sets the value of decrease factor.

void  DecreaseFactor(
   double  decrease_factor      // decrease factor
   )

Parameters

decrease_factor

[in]  Decrease factor.

Note

The DecreaseFactor defines the open position volume decreasing coefficient (compared with the volume of a previous position) for the case of consecutive loss trades.