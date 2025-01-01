MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesMoney Management ClassesCMoneyFixedLotCheckOpenLong LotsValidationSettingsCheckOpenLongCheckOpenShort CheckOpenLong Gets trade volume for a long position. virtual double CheckOpenLong( double price, // price double sl // Stop Loss price ) Parameters price [in] Estimated open price. sl [in] Estimated Stop Loss order price. Return Value Trade volume for a long position. Note The function always returns the predefined fixed trade volume. ValidationSettings CheckOpenShort