Execute

Executes the OpenCL program at the specified index.

bool Execute(

const int kernel_index,

const int work_dim,

const uint &work_offset[],

const uint &work_size[]

);

Executes the OpenCL kernel with the specified index and number of tasks in the local group.

bool Execute(

const int kernel_index,

const int work_dim,

const uint &work_offset[],

const uint &work_size[],

const uint &local_work_size[]

);

Parameters

kernel_index

[in] Index of the kernel object.

work_dim

[in] Dimension of the tasks space.

&work_offset[]

[in][out] Initial offset in the tasks space. Passed by reference.

&work_size[]

[in][out] The size of the tasks subset. Passed by reference.

&local_work_size[]

[in][out] The size of the local tasks subset in the group. Passed by reference.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.