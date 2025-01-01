- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
Execute
Executes the OpenCL program at the specified index.
|
bool Execute(
Executes the OpenCL kernel with the specified index and number of tasks in the local group.
|
bool Execute(
Parameters
kernel_index
[in] Index of the kernel object.
work_dim
[in] Dimension of the tasks space.
&work_offset[]
[in][out] Initial offset in the tasks space. Passed by reference.
&work_size[]
[in][out] The size of the tasks subset. Passed by reference.
&local_work_size[]
[in][out] The size of the local tasks subset in the group. Passed by reference.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.