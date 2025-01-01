DocumentationSections
KernelFree

Removes an OpenCL start function at the specified index.

bool  KernelFree(
   const int  kernel_index      // index of the kernel
   );

Parameters

kernel_index

[in]  Index of the kernel object.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.