MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryOpenCLKernelFree
- BufferCreate
- BufferFree
- BufferFromArray
- BufferRead
- BufferWrite
- Execute
- GetContext
- GetKernel
- GetKernelName
- GetProgram
- Initialize
- KernelCreate
- KernelFree
- SetArgument
- SetArgumentBuffer
- SetArgumentLocalMemory
- SetBuffersCount
- SetKernelsCount
- Shutdown
- SupportDouble
KernelFree
Removes an OpenCL start function at the specified index.
|
bool KernelFree(
Parameters
kernel_index
[in] Index of the kernel object.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.