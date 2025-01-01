SetArgument

Sets a parameter for the OpenCL function at the specified index.

template<typename T>

bool SetArgument(

const int kernel_index,

const int arg_index,

T value

);

Parameters

kernel_index

[in] Index of the kernel object.

arg_index

[in] Index of the function argument.

value

[in] The value of the function argument.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false.